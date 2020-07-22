Patrick Beverley leaves NBA Orlando Bubble for personal emergency

Patrick Beverley has left the Orlando bubble for an emergency personal matter. Both ESPN and the LA Times first confirmed that Beverley left the bubble today.

Beverley is the second Clipper to leave the bubble this week for an excused emergency, the other being Montrezl Harrell. He participated in practice Tuesday morning, and there were no issues mentioned during Sports Illustrated's media availability with the team.

The tricky part of the situation is the re-entry for Beverley. If he continues to be tested, he'll be able to re-enter the bubble in 4-10 days. Otherwise, Beverley could wait up to 14 days. With this timeline in mind, he won't be playing in the first two scrimmages tomorrow, and Saturday. In a worst-case scenario for the Clippers, he may also miss the opening night game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the absence of Beverley, the LA Clippers are incredibly shorthanded. They're already currently without Landry Shamet, Montrezl Harrell, and Ivica Zubac; Marcus Morris just joined the team today. The likely replacement for Beverley during this time will be Reggie Jackson.

It's an unfortunate situation for all parties, both Patrick Beverley and the LA Clippers. The Clippers never really had a chance for a full training camp, as Paul George was recovering from shoulder surgery. This practice time in the bubble was supposed to be a second chance for the team to have a fully healthy training camp. Instead, Landry Shamet contracted COVID-19, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley left for emergencies, and Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris arriving late.

We hope all is well with Patrick Beverley and his family.