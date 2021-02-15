Patrick Beverley says he and Lou Williams want to be Clippers for 'a long time'

Trade season always seems to be the time of year where Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams' names get thrown around. Patrick Beverley wants to make it known that he and Sweet Lou want to stay Clippers.

"We want to be here for a long time, me and Lou," Beverley said. "That's why we came here to do this thing and hopefully it pans out the way we want it to."

These two players know all too well what it's like to be traded around the league. Lou Williams once played for three teams within a year; he played for the Lakers, Rockets, and Clippers all in a year's span. The duo was traded in a package for Chris Paul in 2017, and they've been Clipper fan favorites ever since. Their personalities have defined the Clippers, their play helped bring in Kawhi Leonard, and this team has become their home. Williams knows how good he is, and he isn't affected by the talk anymore.

"This is my 16th year," Williams said. "I'm a three-time six man of the year winner. I've been a finalist three more times. A lot of guys have come and gone, and I'm still here."

These two have one common goal in mind, and that's to bring the LA Clippers its first NBA Championship. At this point in their career, nothing else matters for them. Again, that's why trading either of them carelessly would be a bad idea.