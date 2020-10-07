SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Patrick Beverley 'can't even be mad' about Cancun on 3 jokes

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley talked a lot of trash this season. Because of that, he's going to have to hear a ton of trash talk from opposing fans after the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead; he's ready for it.

Beverley famously mocked Damian Lillard on Instagram with "Cancun on 3" jokes, insinuating that the Blazers were going to be an early out in the playoffs. Unfortunately for Beverley and the Clippers, they didn't go that much further either. 

The Blazers were eliminated in the first round, and the Clippers were eliminated in the second round in one of the biggest collapses in NBA history. As soon as the Clippers were eliminated in Game 7, Lillard immediately made Cancun jokes on Twitter. Beverley will likely have to hear those jokes for the entire offseason, as fans keep taunting him on social media.

“I be hearing y’all," Beverley said. "That sh**'s funny. That’s a good one. I can’t even be mad. I gotta take it on the chin. I can’t even be mad.”

If there's anything to be learned for Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris, and the Clippers, it's to ease it down on the trash talk. The team already had a target on their backs for being the championship favorites, and players don't need any more motivation against them. It could be easily argued that the Clippers likely win Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets if Marcus Morris didn't antagonize Paul Millsap, which led to a Nuggets comeback.

The 2020 NBA season is a lesson in humility for the LA Clippers. Next season needs to be a lesson in getting the job done.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers Big Montrezl Harrell Wins 2019-2020 NBA Hustle Award

LA Clippers forward won the NBA's 2019-2020 Hustle Award on Wednesday for his contributions throughout the regular season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers Interviewing Darvin Ham and Mike Brown

The Clippers have some new candidates for their head coach

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: 2021 Season Could 'Realistically' Begin in January or February

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts believes the 2021 NBA season could begin in January or February.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers Among Favorites to Win 2021 NBA Title

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are among favorites to win the 2021 NBA title, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers Says Blown 3-1 Lead Will Bother Him Until He Wins Again

During his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers, former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said LA's blown 3-1 lead will haunt him until he wins.

Garrett Chorpenning

Landry Shamet: 'I’ve thrived on doubt and negativity my entire life'

Landry Shamet broke his silence after the Clippers early playoff loss

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers Nearly Took Break From Coaching After Leaving LA Clippers

During his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers says he nearly took a break from coaching after leaving the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Jimmy Butler had plans to meet with Clippers and Lakers

Jimmy Butler could have taken his talents to Los Angeles

Farbod Esnaashari

Former Clippers J.J. Redick, Matt Barnes Revisit 2015 Collapse to Rockets

Former Clippers J.J. Redick and Matt Barnes revisited the team's historic collapse in the 2015 NBA Playoffs to the Rockets in the latest episode of All The Smoke.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers Offseason Targets: Why Nerlens Noel is a Perfect Fit in LA

The LA Clippers are in desperate need of a defensive-minded backup big. Nerlens Noel fits the role to perfection.

Garrett Chorpenning