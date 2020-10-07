Patrick Beverley 'can't even be mad' about Cancun on 3 jokes

Patrick Beverley talked a lot of trash this season. Because of that, he's going to have to hear a ton of trash talk from opposing fans after the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead; he's ready for it.

Beverley famously mocked Damian Lillard on Instagram with "Cancun on 3" jokes, insinuating that the Blazers were going to be an early out in the playoffs. Unfortunately for Beverley and the Clippers, they didn't go that much further either.

The Blazers were eliminated in the first round, and the Clippers were eliminated in the second round in one of the biggest collapses in NBA history. As soon as the Clippers were eliminated in Game 7, Lillard immediately made Cancun jokes on Twitter. Beverley will likely have to hear those jokes for the entire offseason, as fans keep taunting him on social media.

“I be hearing y’all," Beverley said. "That sh**'s funny. That’s a good one. I can’t even be mad. I gotta take it on the chin. I can’t even be mad.”

If there's anything to be learned for Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris, and the Clippers, it's to ease it down on the trash talk. The team already had a target on their backs for being the championship favorites, and players don't need any more motivation against them. It could be easily argued that the Clippers likely win Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets if Marcus Morris didn't antagonize Paul Millsap, which led to a Nuggets comeback.

The 2020 NBA season is a lesson in humility for the LA Clippers. Next season needs to be a lesson in getting the job done.