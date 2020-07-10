Patrick Beverley: "The Bubble is what you make it"

The LA Clippers, minus Kawhi Leonard and Landry Shamet, have arrived in The Bubble.

Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams were two of the first Clippers to give an inside look at their room setup via Instagram.

"The bubble is what you make it." - Patrick Beverley

In the coming months, Patrick Beverley's statement is going to become the truest statement about the bubble. In just two days, every single player seems to have a different experience. Montrezl Harrell showed his horrible looking food, Patrick Patterson showed much more appetizing food, and Lou Williams showed a pretty cool audio setup.

Players around the league are giving tours of their room, the main game room, and their food. In all honesty, it's truly going to be what they make of it. NBA players are essentially going back to a college dorm type situation, where they have to make the most of their space. If they want to have a bad time, they're going to have a bad time. Conversely, it's not that hard to have a good time. It's the same situation the rest of America is in, as they've been quarantined in the same space for months.

While the hotels might not be up to par for NBA players, they're certainly fancy for a regular human being. Anything that's charging media members $500+ a night to stay in, isn't going to be mediocre.

It'll be interesting to see how every player's room will look by the end of the month, each room will certainly illustrate the personality of the player staying in it. One thing is for sure though, expect a ton of Instagram stories.