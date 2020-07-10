AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Patrick Beverley: "The Bubble is what you make it"

Farbod Esnaashari

The LA Clippers, minus Kawhi Leonard and Landry Shamet, have arrived in The Bubble. 

Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams were two of the first Clippers to give an inside look at their room setup via Instagram.

In the coming months, Patrick Beverley's statement is going to become the truest statement about the bubble. In just two days, every single player seems to have a different experience. Montrezl Harrell showed his horrible looking food, Patrick Patterson showed much more appetizing food, and Lou Williams showed a pretty cool audio setup. 

Players around the league are giving tours of their room, the main game room, and their food. In all honesty, it's truly going to be what they make of it. NBA players are essentially going back to a college dorm type situation, where they have to make the most of their space. If they want to have a bad time, they're going to have a bad time. Conversely, it's not that hard to have a good time. It's the same situation the rest of America is in, as they've been quarantined in the same space for months.

While the hotels might not be up to par for NBA players, they're certainly fancy for a regular human being. Anything that's charging media members $500+ a night to stay in, isn't going to be mediocre. 

It'll be interesting to see how every player's room will look by the end of the month, each room will certainly illustrate the personality of the player staying in it. One thing is for sure though, expect a ton of Instagram stories.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the LA Clippers' 17 Most Important Players Ahead of the NBA Restart

Before the LA Clippers face off with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 30 to begin the NBA restart, we rank all 17 players on the roster in order of importance.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will Arrive Late to Orlando for NBA Restart

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard did not travel with the team to Orlando on Wednesday but will make it down soon, per reports.

Garrett Chorpenning

Former LA Clippers guard Jamal Crawford to Sign with Brooklyn Nets

Former LA Clippers guard and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford will finish the season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers to begin Practicing in Orlando Bubble on Friday

The LA Clippers' first bubble practice is on July 10th.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson Details his Mental Approach to the NBA

In a new video released by the LA Clippers, guard Reggie Jackson details how meditation has helped him improve his game.

Garrett Chorpenning

Don't Rule Landry Shamet out for the Season

Landry Shamet tested positive for COVID-19, but he doesn't need to be replaced yet.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac to wear 'Enough' on Jersey for NBA Restart

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac will wear the word "Enough" on the back of his jersey for the NBA restart.

Garrett Chorpenning

NBA Restart: Dwight Howard in, Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie out

Several players have recently made a decision regarding their status for the NBA restart, including Dwight Howard, Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: NBA Referees to Arrive in Orlando on July 12

It's full speed ahead for the NBA restart.

Farbod Esnaashari

Former LA Clippers guard Sindarius Thornwell signs with New Orleans Pelicans

Former LA Clippers swingman Sindarius Thornwell will join the New Orleans Pelicans for the NBA restart.

Garrett Chorpenning