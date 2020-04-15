Paul George, and Baron Davis teaming up together is not a sentence one would expect to read in 2020.

One of the current faces of the L.A Clippers joined forces with one of the faces the Clippers' past to play Call of Duty: Warzone. Joining the duo was player Ulysses "AquA" Silva, and assistant coach Ricky Stacy. Silva and Stacy are members of the L.A. Guerrillas, the Los Angeles contingent for the Call of Duty League. George titled his Twitch stream, "Warzone tournament with Aqua, Ricky and my fav PG all time BARON Davis!", so it's fair to say that he has a great relationship with Baron Davis.

While Paul George isn't an esports player, he's far better than your average gamer. This isn't the first time George has joined with professional gamers either. Two years ago he was a part of Fortnite's Pro-AM tournament, where he teamed up with "Myth."

Baron didn't do quite as well as his teammates, but it's all about the experience. "I'm going to make sure I hide, and I try to get at least two kills this time", Davis joked at one point during the stream.

Many NBA players search for other industries to be a part of once they're done with the game of basketball. It would not be a stretch at all to see Paul George enter the gaming sphere even deeper when his career winds down. He is one of the few NBA players that's invested in gaming in more than just a casual level. Expect to see George involved with more competitive gaming events throughout this NBA hiatus.