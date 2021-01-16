Paul George: 'I'm coming back with a vengeance'
Paul George is having an MVP caliber season right now, and he's doing it with a chip on his shoulder.
Last season went about as poorly as possible for Paul George. He came off of double shoulder surgery, never really got into a groove, and underperformed in the playoffs. Not only that, but the last image anyone had of George was him hitting the side of the backboard in a Game 7.
That moment remained in Paul George's head all off-season. All of the trash talk remained in George's head all off-season. There was only one way to respond, and he knew exactly what to do.
It's early, but George has responded. He's arguably been the Clippers best player this season - leading them to an early 9-4 record, which is good enough for the 2nd seed in the Western Conference. He's shooting 50/52/91 with averages of 25.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.5 APG, and 1.4 SPG - getting it done on both ends of the floor.
He told us that before the season started - that he was gonna come with it," Marcus Morris said. "I’m happy to see that aggressiveness and I know for a fact he has something to prove.”
Paul George has something to prove. The Clippers have something to prove. Right now, they're proving it.