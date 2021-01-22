NewsGameday
Search

Paul George is arguably the most efficient shooter in the NBA

Paul George has the highest true shooting percentage among anyone averaging 20PPG.
Author:
Publish date:

Paul George is on another level right now.

George is averaging 24PPG/6RPG/5APG on 51/50/91 shooting percentages. As a result, he has the highest true shooting percentage among anyone averaging 20 points a game in the NBA - his percentage is 68.5%. There are 41 NBA players averaging 20 points a game, and George has the highest true shooting percentage over everyone.

Out of the entire NBA, George is ranked sixth in true shooting percentage. No one above him is averaging 20 points a game and isn't shooting anywhere near at the volume he is. George is ranked fourth in 3 pointers made (55), but his percentage eclipses anyone above him. The only three people above him are: CJ McCollum (44.1%), Buddy Hield (37%), and Steph Curry (37%). 

In terms of pure three-point percentage, George is ranked sixth overall. No one in the five people above him has even made 30 three-pointers, nor shot anywhere near the volume. 

Much of George's shooting success is due to the Clippers enhanced ball movement - the team is shooting at a historic level. The team's mantra has been to pass up good shots for great shots, and that's exactly what they've been doing. 

"Just keep working on our game, keep sharing the ball," Kawhi Leonard said. "That's it. That's all we can do...Treat every game like it's your last."

Going into last night, the Clippers had 430 wide-open threes out of 491 attempts. It sounds unreal, but the 87.6% of the Clippers three-pointers are wide-open. When a team does that, their shooters are bound to be efficient. As a result, Paul George is reaping the rewards. 

USATSI_14795904
News

Paul George is arguably the most efficient shooter in the NBA

USATSI_13927744
News

Should the Clippers Trade for Lonzo Ball?

Jan 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) guards Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Paul George's Impact, Growth as a Playmaker Can't Be Ignored

USATSI_15462440
News

Three Takeaways From the LA Clippers Dominant Win Against the Sacramento Kings

USATSI_15462012_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard on Clippers' 11-4 start: 'We're not satisfied'

USATSI_15440723
News

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15393697_168384702_lowres
News

The Clippers are the best three-point shooting team in the NBA

USATSI_14158130
News

Could the LA Clippers Trade for Houston's P.J. Tucker?