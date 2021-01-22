Paul George is arguably the most efficient shooter in the NBA

Paul George is on another level right now.

George is averaging 24PPG/6RPG/5APG on 51/50/91 shooting percentages. As a result, he has the highest true shooting percentage among anyone averaging 20 points a game in the NBA - his percentage is 68.5%. There are 41 NBA players averaging 20 points a game, and George has the highest true shooting percentage over everyone.

Out of the entire NBA, George is ranked sixth in true shooting percentage. No one above him is averaging 20 points a game and isn't shooting anywhere near at the volume he is. George is ranked fourth in 3 pointers made (55), but his percentage eclipses anyone above him. The only three people above him are: CJ McCollum (44.1%), Buddy Hield (37%), and Steph Curry (37%).

In terms of pure three-point percentage, George is ranked sixth overall. No one in the five people above him has even made 30 three-pointers, nor shot anywhere near the volume.

Much of George's shooting success is due to the Clippers enhanced ball movement - the team is shooting at a historic level. The team's mantra has been to pass up good shots for great shots, and that's exactly what they've been doing.

"Just keep working on our game, keep sharing the ball," Kawhi Leonard said. "That's it. That's all we can do...Treat every game like it's your last."

Going into last night, the Clippers had 430 wide-open threes out of 491 attempts. It sounds unreal, but the 87.6% of the Clippers three-pointers are wide-open. When a team does that, their shooters are bound to be efficient. As a result, Paul George is reaping the rewards.