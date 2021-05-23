Paul George 'plans on' Clippers bouncing back against Mavericks
The LA Clippers lost game Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks, but the team remains confident despite losing home court.
The overall mood of the locker room isn't down after losing Game 1, the team knows what they did wrong, and wants to correct those defensive breakdowns.
Many are expecting the LA Clippers to win this matchup in 5 or 6 games, but Paul George says people should give the Mavericks more credit.
"Give Dallas credit," George said. "They're a good team. This is a 4-5 matchup. We gotta do better."
The Clippers have won a series after losing Game 1 and lost a series after winning Game 1. Today's loss was dramatic but isn't a concern for a panic button quite yet. What is alarming is that the team followed the same pattern of poor clutch play that they've had all season. The Clippers only scored 3 points in the final 3 minutes of the game - the team shot 1/6 from the field, and 1/4 from the free-throw line in the final 3 minutes. That is a disastrous level of shotmaking from both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, especially when Luka Doncic was 0/5 in the fourth quarter.
Game 2 is on Tuesday, and the Clippers need to come out with a vengeance. The Dallas Mavericks are now 3-1 against them on the season, and this isn't the easy matchup some people were expecting.
