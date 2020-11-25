SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Report: Paul George reached out to Danny Green after he missed shot in NBA Finals

Farbod Esnaashari

Two players who received a ton of criticism in the NBA Bubble were Paul George and Danny Green. When Green infamously missed a shot to win an NBA Championship, he and his family received death threats. His NBA family was there for him, including Paul George.

In an interview with GQ's Taylor Rooks, Green spoke about what it was like to mentally go through the bubble. 

"During the Finals, when Danny Green missed an open three at the top of the key to clinch a Lakers championship at the end of Game 5, he and his fiancée started to receive death threats online, which made an already difficult situation even harder," Rooks said. "It was one of those nights that you don’t sleep much," Green told her. "He was thankful for the brotherhood of players who had his back, including George, who reached out to Green directly and also posted a message to his Instagram Stories: Stay blessed bro…One of the best guns out there.”

If there's anyone who could understand what Danny Green was going through, it's Paul George. It felt like every single time George had a bad game during the playoffs, Laker fans were relentlessly trolling him by making him trend on Twitter. It got to a point where George publicly stated that he became depressed in the bubble. While players were eager to start playing basketball again, none of them seemed to be prepared for the mental toll the bubble would have on them.

The 2020-21 NBA season won't be inside of a bubble, but it'll present an entirely different set of challenges. Players will travel, COVID-19 is rampant, and the season is shortened. In all honesty, it presents a bigger potential for disaster than a bubble season ever would. Regardless, the NBA will always find a way to get it done.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Montrezl Harrell says Clippers didn't want him

Harrell says the Lakers made him feel wanted, but the Clippers didn't.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Free Agent Big Serge Ibaka Inks Two-Year Deal with LA Clippers

Free agent big Serge Ibaka has reportedly agreed to sign with the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: JaMychal Green Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Denver Nuggets

Former LA Clippers forward JaMychal Green has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: LA Clippers Return Marcus Morris on Four-Year Deal

The LA Clippers reportedly re-signed Marcus Morris on Friday night, landing him on a four-year deal.

Garrett Chorpenning

Sources: Clipper players legitimately shocked at Montrezl Harrell signing with Lakers

Montrezl Harrell shocked the Clippers by signing with the Lakers

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Montrezl Harrell Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Los Angeles Lakers

Former LA Clippers center Montrezl Harrell reportedly inked a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: LA Clippers Bring Back Patrick Patterson on One-Year Deal

Free agent forward Patrick Patterson will reportedly re-sign with the LA Clippers on a one-year deal.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers announce Honey as new jersey sponsor

Out with the Bumble, in with the Honey.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Acquire Justin Patton, Four Second-Round Picks in Finalized Three-Team Trade

The LA Clippers acquired more than just Luke Kennard from the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' JaMychal Green Declines Player Option, Will Become Unrestricted Free Agent

LA Clippers forward JaMychal Green declined his player option on Thursday, officially becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Garrett Chorpenning