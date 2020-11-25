Two players who received a ton of criticism in the NBA Bubble were Paul George and Danny Green. When Green infamously missed a shot to win an NBA Championship, he and his family received death threats. His NBA family was there for him, including Paul George.

In an interview with GQ's Taylor Rooks, Green spoke about what it was like to mentally go through the bubble.

"During the Finals, when Danny Green missed an open three at the top of the key to clinch a Lakers championship at the end of Game 5, he and his fiancée started to receive death threats online, which made an already difficult situation even harder," Rooks said. "It was one of those nights that you don’t sleep much," Green told her. "He was thankful for the brotherhood of players who had his back, including George, who reached out to Green directly and also posted a message to his Instagram Stories: Stay blessed bro…One of the best guns out there.”

If there's anyone who could understand what Danny Green was going through, it's Paul George. It felt like every single time George had a bad game during the playoffs, Laker fans were relentlessly trolling him by making him trend on Twitter. It got to a point where George publicly stated that he became depressed in the bubble. While players were eager to start playing basketball again, none of them seemed to be prepared for the mental toll the bubble would have on them.

The 2020-21 NBA season won't be inside of a bubble, but it'll present an entirely different set of challenges. Players will travel, COVID-19 is rampant, and the season is shortened. In all honesty, it presents a bigger potential for disaster than a bubble season ever would. Regardless, the NBA will always find a way to get it done.