Paul George remains OUT against Sacramento Kings

Paul George has bone edema in a toe of his right foot and will remain out for at least a couple of games. The positive news is that he's still being ruled out day-to-day, and isn't out indefinitely.

For those who may not know what a bone edema is, here is the direct definition from WebMD: "Bone marrow edema is when fluid builds up in your bone marrow. Your doctor may call it bone marrow lesions."

That being said, George will be out against the Sacramento Kings. While the Clippers have already beaten the Kings by 20 points, that was when they had both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The last time these two teams faced off was on January 20, where the Clippers won 115-96.

Since then, the Kings are playing much more inspired basketball. They're 5-1 in their last 6 games, with wins over the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. The Kings just overcame Nikola Jokic's monster 50 point performance as well.

Assuming Paul George will remain out, the Clippers next five games are very winnable without him. It'll be tough, but they're all teams that the Clippers have already beaten: Kings, Wolves, Bulls, Cavs, and Heat. Once that five-game stretch ends though, things become much harder for the Clippers. A tough string will loom over them that consists of playing the: Jazz, Jazz, and Nets.

There's no clear timetable on how long Paul George will be out for. The duration of him being out is entirely determined by the swelling on his bone. The positive news is that he's still being considered day-to-day, and isn't out indefinitely.