AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Paul George on the Clippers-Lakers Rivalry: "There's a mutual respect"

Farbod Esnaashari

There's no denying that the Clippers-Lakers rivalry is the hot topic of the 2019-20 NBA season. Every basketball fan wants to watch the series happen in the playoffs. We've seen tense moments between Patrick Beverley and Lebron James, and it has all the moments of an iconic series.

Despite some of these heated moments, Paul George suggested there's nothing but mutual respect between the two teams.

"I think there's a mutual respect for us sharing LA," George said to Adrian Wojnarowski.

That respect comes from the fact that both teams have a legitimate chance to contend for an NBA title. It's an idea that Doc Rivers has echoed throughout the years. The rivalry isn't because the two teams hate each other, it's because each one stands in the other's way. 

"You have two L.A. teams that can potentially win it all, and I think we both respect that," George said. "I think the Lakers respect that, and we as Clippers respect that, that they are a team that we're possibly going to have to go through to win a championship."

George considers L.A having two championship teams a "beautiful" thing. While there was a short window of both the Clippers and Lakers having good teams in 2013, George believes neither team has as good of a chance as they do now.

No one truly knows how a Clippers-Lakers series is going to go down - both teams are so equally matched, and so talented. What is known though, is both teams will consider their seasons a disappointment if they're eliminated before that iconic moment. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joakim Noah and Ivica Zubac have developed a Mentorship

Noah is ready to provide Zubac the tips to be a successful defensive player

Farbod Esnaashari

Matt Barnes says some Clippers and Lakers players do not feel Comfortable playing

Matt Barnes hinted some Clippers and Lakers players don't want to resume basketball

Farbod Esnaashari

Joakim Noah on Playing with the Clippers: "Let's F**king Go!"

Joakim Noah is beyond excited to play with the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Clippers Youth Coach Oscar Pelt Nominated for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year

Awards season came early for the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

How a Condensed 82-Game '20-'21 Season Could Affect the LA Clippers

With an increased number of back-to-backs and a shortened offseason, the LA Clippers could struggle with a condensed 2020-2021 season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Patterson Discusses NBA Safety Protocols, Return of Season

Patrick Patterson told the LA Times what it's been like to resume basketball activities at the LA Clippers' training facility.

Garrett Chorpenning

Predicting the LA Clippers' Win-Loss Record at the End of the Regular Season

How will the LA Clippers fare in their final eight games of the regular season?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Debut Powerful "While We Were Away" Video, Narrated by Paul George

LA Clippers star Paul George narrates a powerful video that focuses on what's happened in the country since the NBA season was suspended in March.

Garrett Chorpenning

Do the Clippers have a shot at the First Seed?

Here's a breakdown of the Clippers' and Lakers' schedule.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George Lists His All-Time Starting Five

Paul George didn't include Michael Jordan.

Farbod Esnaashari