Paul George: 'End this series at Game 6'

Farbod Esnaashari

The Clippers had a monumental collapse against the Nuggets in Game 5, but that isn't deterring Paul George's determination.

While some may not see getting to conference finals as a big feat, it's historic for Clipper fans. In 49 years, the Clippers have never reached the conference finals, it's the longest drought among any teams in NBA/NHL/NFL/MLB history. While George may not know this exact stat, he knows what's on the line in Game 6.

As much as the Clippers blew every opportunity possible to put the Nuggets away during Game 5, Denver also deserves credit. The team already completed one historic comeback run against the Utah Jazz, and played desperation basketball in Game 5 against the Clippers. Denver played quite literally as if their season was on the line, and George acknowledges that the Clippers need to match that level of play.

"They played desperation ball," George said. "Credit them for not wanting to go home. We just have to match it."

The Clippers have 48 hours to adjust and overcome their history. Game 5 against the Nuggets played a story far too similar to Game 6 against the Houston Rockets in 2015. Whether the Clippers win this series, or the Nuggets win, history will be made.

