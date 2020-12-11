SI.com
Paul George Says He Owes The LA Clippers A Trophy

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George signed a long-term $226 million deal over the next five years with the LA Clippers. Within that extra four year commitment, comes a great amount of responsibility - George knows that.

George stated during Media Week that he wanted to retire with the LA Clippers, and this contract reaffirms that statement. Despite what critics may say, George could have easily chosen not to re-sign.

The Clippers traded a record number of draft picks and a future star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when acquiring Paul George. For those who may have forgotten the exact deal: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks, and the rights to swap two other first-round picks. It was the whole house. It shifted the trajectory of the team, the culture, and the future. That commitment from the Clipper immediately stuck out to George.

Anything can happen in the modern NBA. Players like Anthony Davis or James Harden can force trades to opt-out of their long-term deals at any time. Even with all of that chaos, Clipper fans can breathe a sigh of relief on this day. At this moment in time, Paul George wants to be a Clipper and remains committed to being one.

