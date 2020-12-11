Paul George Says He Owes The LA Clippers A Trophy

Paul George signed a long-term $226 million deal over the next five years with the LA Clippers. Within that extra four year commitment, comes a great amount of responsibility - George knows that.

"I owe them a trophy," Paul George said about the Clippers.

George stated during Media Week that he wanted to retire with the LA Clippers, and this contract reaffirms that statement. Despite what critics may say, George could have easily chosen not to re-sign.

"This is where I want to be," George said. "This is home. I'm at home. I want to build a real foundation. Ultimately this is where I want to leave the biggest imprint."

The Clippers traded a record number of draft picks and a future star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when acquiring Paul George. For those who may have forgotten the exact deal: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks, and the rights to swap two other first-round picks. It was the whole house. It shifted the trajectory of the team, the culture, and the future. That commitment from the Clipper immediately stuck out to George.

"This deal was more about my loyalty to this team and this organization," George said.

Anything can happen in the modern NBA. Players like Anthony Davis or James Harden can force trades to opt-out of their long-term deals at any time. Even with all of that chaos, Clipper fans can breathe a sigh of relief on this day. At this moment in time, Paul George wants to be a Clipper and remains committed to being one.