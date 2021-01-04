Paul George: 'I heard all the noise, and I use that noise for motivation'

After last season, Paul George became one of the most disrespected players in the NBA. Tonight, he answered.

George absolutely carried the LA Clippers against the best team in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns. He was the only member of the Clippers starting lineup that wasn't a negative on the court, in fact, he was a +17. Here was his stat line:

39 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, 63% FG (15-24).

At one point in the game, George ended up getting in a scuffle with Chris Paul, and then subsequently became involved in another one with Devin Booker. It was hard to tell, but it looked like George was telling Booker to "watch his mouth", while Booker was calling George "soft."

When asked about at the moment postgame, George had a lot to say.

"I had a tough year last year," George said. "People think it's sweet. I didn't hear none of this in my first 10 years in the league. I gotta answer that."

We followed up with George in the postgame media session about the altercation, and he had even more to say.

"I don't talk, I play my game," George said. "For whatever reason, it's dudes talking. I've never heard people talking. It's never been directed, but for some reason, it's a lot of mouth. It's fine. I've got to play up through that. I'll go through the fire."

After one of the worst moments in LA Clippers history during a 3-1 collapse against the Nuggets, George has heard every bit of slander throughout the offseason. He's used all of that to fuel him, and tonight was the perfect example of how he's going to do it."I heard all the noise, and I use that noise for motivation."