Paul George Says it Was "Absolutely Disrespectful" He Shot One Free Throw Against Nets

The LA Clippers forward says he plans to send footage into the league for review.

It’s safe to say Paul George was not happy with the officiating in Tuesday night’s close loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

“I actually think it was disrespectful that I had one free throw attempt today,” George said postgame. “I’m going to leave it at that. The amount of plays I initiated or created contact, and to get sent to the line one time, definitely plays I’m going to have sent in.”

As a team, the Clippers were sent to the line 17 times for the game, while the Nets attempted 26 free throws. Kawhi Leonard was able to reach the charity stripe a game-high nine times, and James Harden led the Nets with eight attempts.

George has been averaging 4.3 free throw attempts per game this season, and hitting an impressive 91.4% at the line. He took 24 field goal attempts in Tuesday’s game, which is about eight more than his season average. Interpret that statistic how you will.

George seemed visibly frustrated after certain no-calls, and argued with the referees throughout the game. If he does actually send in plays for review, it’ll be interesting to see if the league makes any sort of statement or mea culpa on the officials’ behalf (this rarely happens).

The Clippers will play Wednesday on the second half of a back-to-back, facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tune in to see if the whistles go George’s way.