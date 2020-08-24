Paul George: 'If I shoot the ball better, this series would be a lot different'

Paul George has been awful during the playoffs.

One of the biggest surprises of the NBA playoffs is how poorly Paul George is playing; George was playing fantastic throughout the entire bubble, and played fantastic in Game 1. After Game 2, George has truly played horribly both offensively and defensively, for the rest of the series.

Game 2: 4/17 FGs, 2/10 3PT, 14 PTS

Game 3: 3/16 FGs, 1/8 3PT, 11 PTS

Game 4: 3/14 FGs, 1/7 3PT 9 PTS

Total: 10/47 FGs, 4/25 3PT, 34 PTS

The Clippers wanted this series against the Dallas Mavericks, they expected to win in five games at the most - George's struggles have extended that, and he knows it.

"If I make shots, this series could be a little different," George said. "And that's the obvious, of course. That's what it just comes down to."

George says he's confident in the shots that he's taking, and that he expects to make them. However, his play on the court shows anything but confidence. George looks timid in his decision making, his shooting, and his defense. His entire game doesn't look like himself. If there's anything he can do to help the Clippers, it would be to at least attack the rim, which he knows to do.

"I think just spend a little more time closer to the basket," George said. "Especially with these smaller defenders, just finding my rhythm around the basket a little sooner, easy layups, easy jumpers, face-ups, couple more post-ups, just try to play in closer and see the ball go through before I start playing on the perimeter."

The Clippers traded an unprecedented amount of capital for Paul George, and for this moment. For anyone who forgot, the Clippers traded: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks, and the right to swap two other first-round picks. He needs to be better in Game 5 on Tuesday.