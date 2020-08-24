SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Paul George: 'If I shoot the ball better, this series would be a lot different'

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George has been awful during the playoffs.

One of the biggest surprises of the NBA playoffs is how poorly Paul George is playing; George was playing fantastic throughout the entire bubble, and played fantastic in Game 1. After Game 2, George has truly played horribly both offensively and defensively, for the rest of the series.

Game 2: 4/17 FGs, 2/10 3PT, 14 PTS
Game 3: 3/16 FGs, 1/8 3PT, 11 PTS
Game 4: 3/14 FGs, 1/7 3PT 9 PTS
Total: 10/47 FGs, 4/25 3PT, 34 PTS

The Clippers wanted this series against the Dallas Mavericks, they expected to win in five games at the most - George's struggles have extended that, and he knows it.

George says he's confident in the shots that he's taking, and that he expects to make them. However, his play on the court shows anything but confidence. George looks timid in his decision making, his shooting, and his defense. His entire game doesn't look like himself. If there's anything he can do to help the Clippers, it would be to at least attack the rim, which he knows to do.

"I think just spend a little more time closer to the basket," George said. "Especially with these smaller defenders, just finding my rhythm around the basket a little sooner, easy layups, easy jumpers, face-ups, couple more post-ups, just try to play in closer and see the ball go through before I start playing on the perimeter."

The Clippers traded an unprecedented amount of capital for Paul George, and for this moment. For anyone who forgot, the Clippers traded: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks, and the right to swap two other first-round picks. He needs to be better in Game 5 on Tuesday. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers says LA Clippers were 'Emotionally Weak' in Game 4 Loss

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers wasn't pleased with his team's emotional toughness in their 135-133 Game 4 defeat.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series on Sunday afternoon.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers, Kawhi Leonard Applaud Landry Shamet's 'Fantastic' Game 3 Showing

Kawhi Leonard and Doc Rivers had high praise for Landry Shamet after he went off for a playoff career-high 18 points in Game 3.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard trusts Paul George's shooting: 'We've got his back'

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers have faith in Paul George.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley (Calf) Out for Game 3 vs. Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers won't have their top point guard for Game 3 of their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers thought Kevin Durant would be 'King of New York' with Knicks

Doc Rivers believed Kevin Durant would be a New York Knick.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 Preview and Prediction

Can the LA Clippers bounce back from their disappointing loss in Game 2?

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard says losing Game 2 is a 'learning moment'

Kawhi is ready for the Clippers to get through early adversity.

Farbod Esnaashari

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 2 Loss to Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers dropped Game 2 of their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks, tying things up 1-1.

Garrett Chorpenning

Breaking: LA Clippers partner with CAA Sports to name new Inglewood Arena

An exclusive Q&A with the President of CAA Sports.

Farbod Esnaashari