Paul George sees 'a great future' with Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac is one of the more underrated players in the NBA. Despite not getting the most playing time, Zubac has always managed to perform on the court. Tonight against the Mavericks, he was perfect.

In 20 minutes against the Mavericks, Zubac put up a perfect: 21 points and 15 rebounds on 10/10 FGs. His play earned massive praise from his teammates.

"Zu is like a little brother," Paul George said. "He's got a ton of upside. He really has tons of potential. He can do a lot of things. I've seen it. I've been on the other end when he was with the Lakers and he dominated."

With that praise, comes expectations. Paul George expects big things out of Zubac, and the big man thrives on it. When the Clippers signed Ivica Zubac to his four-year, $28 contract, it also came with expectations. So far, the young Croatian hasn't disappointed. Paul George wants to make sure that Zubac continues to only get better.

"I just expect a lot from him," George said. "It's good. I think he's a guy that enjoys and loves that pressure because we get on him and he responds really well. I just want the best for him. I see a great future with Zu. My job is to try to help him, try to get him to the next level."

Kawhi Leonard also sees greatness in Ivica Zubac. After a performance like tonight, there was no denying what Zubac is capable of. Leonard wanted to make sure Zubac knew that.

“He was amazing," Leonard said. "He was cleaning up the basket, getting offensive rebounds, dunking, playing good defensively... he’s leaving it all out there on the floor.”

Ivica Zubac has come a long way since being Magic Johnson's throwaway piece for Mike Muscala. He took that trade personally, worked harder to improve, and continues to improve every single day.