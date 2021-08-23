Paul George Shares Workout Photos With Clippers Teammates

While the NBA may still be a couple months away from a return, Paul George and his Clippers teammates are already focused on next season. In an Instagram post on Saturday evening, Paul George shared photos of himself, Reggie Jackson, and Terance Mann all working out together, and captioned it "Eyes on the prize."

Cassy Athena

Terance Mann reposted the photos on his Instagram story, and shared the same caption. While it is ultimately just an Instagram post that is likely focused on exciting the fanbase, there seems to be an underlying theme surrounding the Clippers and their belief in themselves entering the 2021-22 NBA season.

Serge Ibaka was recently stopped by TMZ in Los Angeles, and shared his feelings about the Clippers by repeatedly stating, "We are a good team." His confidence likely stems from what he saw his team do without Kawhi Leonard in the 2021 postseason. Paul George, Terance Mann, and Reggie Jackson were three players who took their games to the new levels once Kawhi Leonard went down, and it is certainly exciting for Clipper fans to see them back in the gym together.

After Kawhi Leonard's injury, Reggie Jackson averaged 21.4 PPG on 49% from the field, Paul George averaged 30/11/6, and Terance Mann averaged 12.8 PPG on 56% from the field and 45% from deep. The team also boasted a 117.1 ORTG and +5.8 NTRG in the playoffs with Kawhi Leonard off the floor.

If the 2021 playoffs were any indication, the Clippers trio of George, Mann, and Jackson, should give the league trouble while they await Kawhi Leonard's return.