In a game where the Clippers looked disjointed, Paul George became the leader the team needed.

The Clippers narrowly squeezed out a 113-107 win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3, and Paul George led the way. In a game where the Clippers had 17 turnovers, there just wasn't much consistency until the fourth quarter. George kept the Clippers intact with a very impressive performance: 32 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, on 12/18 FGs.

"We followed his lead," Kawhi Leonard said.

George mentioned he wanted to alleviate leadership pressure off of Kawhi Leonard, and that's exactly what he did for him tonight. The Nuggets have packed the paint in an attempt to stop Leonard, and George's play is what's going to win the series for LA. It wasn't just offensively either, George stepped it up on the defensive end.

"I know he made some big plays offensively," Patrick Beverley said. "But his energy, defensively, blowing up screens, picking up, that's what I thought I was most impressed with, defensive side."

In a team filled with veterans and stars, there are many potential leaders on the LA Clippers. On one night it can be Kawhi Leonard, on another night it could be Lou Williams, and Paul George can be the captain on another. Tonight, it was Paul George's turn to be a leader, and he led the team to a pivotal Game 3 victory.

"Paul really exerted himself on both ends of the floor. Really took a leadership role in this game," Lou Williams said.