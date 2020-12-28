Paul George 'takes full responsibility' on Clippers suffering worst regular-season loss ever

In an unexpected Sunday of NBA games, the Clippers suffered their worst loss in franchise history against the Dallas Mavericks - 124 to 73.

"I take full responsibility," Paul George said after the game.

The Clippers were without the services of Kawhi Leonard (mouth laceration), and Marcus Morris (knee soreness), while the Mavericks were still missing Kristaps Porzingis. Regardless of who the Clippers were missing, there was no excuse to lose by 51 points. The franchise has had some truly awful years, and somehow none of those teams managed to lose this badly.

"We got our butts kicked today," George said. "It's one game. We'll take away what we need to take away, and onto the next one."

As much as George wants to shoulder the blame, no one can really put this loss entirely on him. He was the only Clipper who scored in the first 10 minutes of the game, and the Clippers were already losing by 44 points within the first 18 minutes of the game. Paul George and Luka Doncic only played 12 minutes by that point, and it was already a 44 point game - the outcome couldn't be placed on one individual player.

Fortunately for the Clippers, today was only Game 3 - a day that just seemed to be filled with upsets around the league. The Knicks blew out the Bucks, the Sixers blew out the Cavs, and the Nets lost to the Hornets. No one is untouchable in the 2020-21 NBA season, and today proved that.