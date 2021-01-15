Paul George on the James Harden trade: 'Ain't got nothing to do with us."

After months of waiting, James Harden finally went to the Brooklyn Nets. When I first broke the interest in November, things got messy, and everything went to a halt. Now that that the trade finally happened, the NBA world has been talking - but not Paul George.

"It ain't got nothing to do with us," Paul George said when asked about James Harden going to the Nets.

George has been in a different focus this season. He's trying to position himself as an MVP candidate, and he's done a fantastic job of doing so. So far in this early season, he's averaged some of his best career numbers:

25.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, on 50/51/91 shooting.

It's the second-highest PPG George has ever had, his highest APG, highest FG%, highest 3P%, and highest FT%. If the Clippers end up a top-two seed, there is a legitimate chance for George to be an MVP Candidate.

James Harden going to the Brooklyn Nets presents a legitimate problem for Paul George and the rest of the league. The Nets have immediately become the strongest team on paper, but the biggest issue will be their chemistry. The organization has legitimate heat on Kyrie Irving for the way he's handled the last two weeks, but one would have to believe he'll be back to play with Harden and Kyrie.

Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are eligible to sign an extension starting in the offseason, so it'll be interesting to see how they all position themselves. That being said, this season isn't just championship or bust for the Clippers anymore.

