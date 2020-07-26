AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Quarantined NBA Players watch team Practices on Zoom

Farbod Esnaashari

One of the most interesting aspects of quarantine is that players literally can't leave their rooms. 

For players that are quarantined for 14 days, there is no conditioning available to them. They can't join practices, and they can't touch a basketball. There's a chance players may have workout equipment in their room, but that's not certain. Fortunately, for Landry Shamet, he does have workout equipment in his room. Doc Rivers' solution is to have them participate via Zoom.

"Zu and Sham, in particular, have watched every practice on Zoom," Rivers said. "We Zoom our practices -- I don't know what you call it; is there a live Zoom? Live stream Zoom? Whatever the hell it is. But they're watching every practice and they're watching it with our coaches that are back. So I'm hoping you can learn a little bit by watching."

It's not the most ideal form of communication between a coach and his players, but they're at least not completely missing out. 

"It's live," Rivers said. "I speak to them. I say hi. I don't speak to them much more than that. But it's live. They can hear everything."

Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet have missed out on the entire bubble experience until recently, so they've become the team's first test dummies. As of right now, it seems like the experience could use a bit of improvement, and it will improve.

"Zu asked if I would wear a mic during practice," Rivers said. "I told him no. But he did ask. You know, it's just been really good for them. They wanted to feel like they're a part of the team and involved."

On the positive side, once players are out of isolation they're able to watch practices with coaches. Otherwise, they're left alone while watching practices on Zoom. Right now, the NBA is in uncharted territories. From fans on videoboards, to piped-in crowd noise, to Zoom practices, everything is a learning experience. While nothing is permanent, it's great to see that the league is adapting to change.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers Sharpshooter Landry Shamet Arrives in Orlando

It's the first time Shamet has been in the bubble since testing positive for the coronavirus on July 4.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Beverley returns to NBA Orlando bubble

The LA Clippers almost have a full squad.

Farbod Esnaashari

What Lou Williams' 10-Day Quarantine Means for the LA Clippers

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams will quarantine for 10 days in Orlando and miss the first two seeding games after picking up food at a gentleman's club in Atlanta.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' Bench Draws Praise from Doc Rivers in Comeback Win over Wizards

LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was pleased with the effort the team's second unit put on display in its 105-100 win over the Washington Wizards.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams Back in NBA Orlando Bubble, Under 10-Day Quarantine

Doc Rivers says Lou Williams is back in the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell Rejoining LA Clippers in Orlando Bubble

LA Clippers big Montrezl Harrell is on his way back to Orlando to join his team in the NBA bubble.

Garrett Chorpenning

Sources: Ivica Zubac on his way to join LA Clippers in bubble

Sources have confirmed Ivica Zubac is on his way to the bubble.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. to Leave NBA Bubble in September for Birth of Son

The LA Clippers will be down an important role player in the Playoffs.

Garrett Chorpenning

Sources: Lou Williams has left the NBA Orlando bubble

Another Clipper is gone from the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams: Having no fans will make players 'create energy for themselves'

The team with the most excitement, has home court

Farbod Esnaashari