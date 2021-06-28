Questionable Calls Go Against Clippers Down The Stretch Of Game 4 According To 2-Minute Report

The final minutes of the must-win game 4 slipped away from the Los Angeles Clippers. Part of it was due to a 3 minute and 42-second drought with no points scored from neither the Clippers nor the Phoenix Suns. However, according to the NBA’s officiating last 2-minute report, some of the calls down the stretch might have played a role in the Clippers’ struggles.

A missed call on Mikal Bridges making “more than marginal contact with (Terance) Mann’s arm while he was in his shooting motion” cost the Clippers an and-one opportunity and helped maintain the gap between the two Western Conference finalists with under a minute remaining.

In addition to this call, Nicolas Batum poked the ball away “cleanly” from Cam Payne while driving down the right sideline with 7.8 seconds remaining. While the Clippers and fans clamored for a review to see who should get the ball, officiating crew chief Zach Zarba denied any requests for a review citing that “the play is reviewable if the official has doubt.” In this case, there was no doubt on the out-of-bounds play so therefore replay wasn’t used and granted the Suns possession of the ball. This questionable decision occurred while the Suns had a 1-point lead which grew to a 3-point lead after Chris Paul’s free throws as a result of the Suns maintaining possession.

While these missed calls didn’t make the Clippers shoot 32.5 percent from the field, it cost L.A. critical possessions in the game's deciding moments. With a potential elimination on the horizon, look for the Clippers to avoid having the outcome in the hands of the officials late in games.