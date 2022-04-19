Report: Clippers Expected to Explore Marcus Morris Trades

While many believe a fully healthy LA Clippers team would be amongst the league's best, the organization has shown a persistent pursuit of improvement each year of the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era. According to a recent report from Andrew Greif of the LA Times, a Marcus Morris trade may be an avenue the Clippers use to improve their roster this offseason.

According to Greif, Morris' contract is one that is widely viewed as something the Clippers will use to facilitate roster improvement this summer. With the veteran forward set to make $16.3M next season, his deal would be almost essential in any trade that brings back a significant player in return. Luke Kennard is the only other player on the Clippers roster not named Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, or Norman Powell that is set to make over $10M next season; however, with the year he is coming off of, it is much more difficult to justify trading him than it is to justify trading Morris.

While the Clippers could certainly attempt to run it back and pray for health next season, there will almost certainly be some moves made on the margins that help bolster their chances against the league's top teams. Should they pursue a more blockbuster move, Marcus Morris is reportedly widely expected to be included in such a deal.

