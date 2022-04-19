Skip to main content
Report: Clippers Expected to Explore Marcus Morris Trades

Report: Clippers Expected to Explore Marcus Morris Trades

The LA Clippers are reportedly expected to explore Marcus Morris trades

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The LA Clippers are reportedly expected to explore Marcus Morris trades

While many believe a fully healthy LA Clippers team would be amongst the league's best, the organization has shown a persistent pursuit of improvement each year of the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era. According to a recent report from Andrew Greif of the LA Times, a Marcus Morris trade may be an avenue the Clippers use to improve their roster this offseason.

According to Greif, Morris' contract is one that is widely viewed as something the Clippers will use to facilitate roster improvement this summer. With the veteran forward set to make $16.3M next season, his deal would be almost essential in any trade that brings back a significant player in return. Luke Kennard is the only other player on the Clippers roster not named Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, or Norman Powell that is set to make over $10M next season; however, with the year he is coming off of, it is much more difficult to justify trading him than it is to justify trading Morris.

While the Clippers could certainly attempt to run it back and pray for health next season, there will almost certainly be some moves made on the margins that help bolster their chances against the league's top teams. Should they pursue a more blockbuster move, Marcus Morris is reportedly widely expected to be included in such a deal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clippers Looking Ahead to Healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

James Harden Fires Back at Ty Lue's Free Throw Comments

LA Clippers Players React to Play-In Loss

USATSI_18060292_168390270_lowres
News

Sam Presti says Clippers Will Probably Win Title Multiple Times

By Farbod Esnaashari21 hours ago
kemba-walker-iso-knicks-cropped
News

Rate the Trade: Kemba Walker to the LA Clippers

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
GettyImages-1234466826-scaled-e1648559131450
News

LA Clippers 2022 NBA Draft Position Revealed

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
reuters-paul-george-russell-westbrook-december-4-2021
News

Point Guards The LA Clippers Can Sign This Offseason

By Joey LinnApr 17, 2022
1230704412.0
News

Clippers Looking Ahead to Healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

By Joey LinnApr 17, 2022
fullsizeoutput_b440
News

James Harden Fires Back at Ty Lue's Free Throw Comments

By Joey LinnApr 17, 2022
USATSI_18097409_168390270_lowres
News

Robert Covington Wants to Stay With Clippers Long Term

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 16, 2022
paulgeorge-25
News

LA Clippers Players React to Play-In Loss

By Joey LinnApr 16, 2022