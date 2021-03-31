NewsGamedaySI.COM
Report: LA Clippers Discussing 10-Day Contract with DeMarcus Cousins

What could the free agent center bring for LA?
NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowksi recently reported that the LA Clippers are ‘discussing a 10-day contract’ with free agent center DeMarcus Cousins.

Wojnarowski clarified that no decision is to be expected until next week. He also reported in a separate tweet that the Clippers are looking for a third center behind Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac.

The Houston Rockets waived Cousins back on Feb. 23. ESPN writer Tim MacMahon reported that “the move came after a mutual decision was made between the team and the big man to part ways.”

Cousins had a disappointing season with the Rockets, averaging just 9.6 points on 37.6% shooting. He hasn’t been the same player since he tore his achilles back in February of 2018. He also tore his ACL prior to the 2019-2020 season.

Prior to these injuries, Cousins was one of the best centers in the league. He was a beast in the paint, but he also had a great handle for a big man, was an excellent passer, and could shoot from beyond the arc. Despite his myriad injuries, his basketball IQ and skillset could potentially bring something to the Clippers if he’s able to remain healthy.

There would appear to be no downside to signing Cousins to a 10-day contract for LA. They have an open roster spot, and Ibaka is currently missing time with lower back tightness. Midway through the regular season is the perfect time for an audition. Though he isn’t as mobile as Patrick Patterson, he could play the role of stretch-5 that Patterson is currently fulfilling. 

