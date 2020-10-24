SI.com
Shaq believes Clippers should trade Paul George

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George didn't play great in the playoffs, but he didn't play poorly enough to warrant trade talks. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal believes that isn't the case, and that George needs to be traded.

Shaq brought up trading George on an episode of his podcast, "The Big Podcast with Shaq."

"See Kawhi, I don't want Kawhi to delegate," Shaq said. "When Kawhi was with Toronto he knew he was the man, everybody knew he was the man. Now you got one guy that thinks he's the man, one guy that is the man." 

According to Shaq, that "one guy who thinks he's the man" is Paul George. Based on every interview I've had with Paul George, he seems fully aware of knowing that Kawhi Leonard is the leader of the team. George has said numerous times he wants to make Kawhi's life easier. Despite that, Shaq believes George should still be traded for two "good, solid players."

Everyone seems to have a different opinion on what to do with the LA Clippers, and it's only right given their epic collapse. However, that doesn't make every single opinion right. When you look at the data, it all comes down to a few things: poor rotations, missed wide-open shots, players playing under their average, and a lack of continuity. These issues go deeper than Paul George, and none of them are because of "chemistry." George may have played poorly in the first round of the playoffs, but he definitely didn't play bad enough to warrant trade talks.

Shaq said "they gonna have to get rid of somebody," and that's a statement you're going to hear a lot until the season begins.

