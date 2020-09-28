SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Steve Ballmer on Doc Rivers stepping down: 'I am immeasurably grateful to Doc'

Farbod Esnaashari

The Clippers shook the NBA world today, as Doc Rivers has officially stepped down as head coach of the LA Clippers. Rivers has been the coach for the last seven seasons; leading the franchise to some of their highest moments, and lowest playoff moments.

Shortly after Adrian Wojnarowski's initial report, the Clippers sent out a formal press release stating the news.

Press Release

"Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times," Ballmer said. "He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise."

On one end, Doc Rivers singlehandedly carried the Clippers during their darkest hour; when the Donald Sterling tapes broke. He met with every single member of the Clippers staff, consoling them through tears as angry individuals called their phone lines nonstop. It was a moment that only Doc was fit to handle, and one that would make him a Clipper for life. He's had tremendous regular-season success and brought out the absolute best in players like DeAndre Jordan. He was in charge of the Clippers getting their highest seed in franchise history, and their best regular-season record.

On the other end, Rivers has only won three playoff series in seven years with the LA Clippers. In those three wins, only one of them finished without going seven games. He's blown two 3-1 leads in five years, with teams that were more talented than their opposition. Losing two 3-1 leads in five years was more than likely the tipping point for Steve Ballmer.

"I am immeasurably grateful to Doc for his commitment and contribution to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles," Ballmer said. "I am also extremely confident in our front office and our players. We will find the right coach to lead us forward and help us reach our ultimate goals. We will begin the search and interview process immediately."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rumor: Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy Potential Replacements for Doc Rivers

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and former Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy are considered to be in the running to replace Doc Rivers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers Addresses Clipper Nation: 'I Am Grateful For My Time Here'

Former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers took to Twitter to address the fans about his departure from the franchise.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: LA Clippers Part Ways With Head Coach Doc Rivers

The LA Clippers have parted ways with Doc Rivers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Garrett Chorpenning

Should the LA Clippers Pursue a Trade for Myles Turner?

Myles Turner reportedly wants out of Indiana. Could the LA Clippers be a potential suitor?

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Will Struggle to Upgrade at Point Guard in Free Agency

The LA Clippers may need to upgrade at point guard this offseason, but the franchise will have a hard time doing so in free agency.

Garrett Chorpenning

Chris Paul helping HBCU students vote by providing transportation

CP3 is providing transportation to students that want to vote

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers' Tyronn Lue to Interview for 76ers Coaching Job Tuesday

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue will interview for the Philadelphia 76ers' head coaching job on Tuesday, per a report.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Assistant Sam Cassell Linked to Houston, Once Again

ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes LA Clippers assistant Sam Cassell could be favored to land the Houston Rockets' head coaching job.

Garrett Chorpenning

Reggie Miller: 'Paul George needs to start looking at himself'

Reggie Miller needs more from Paul George

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Can't Afford to Lose JaMychal Green in Offseason

The LA Clippers have a busy offseason ahead. They can't afford to forget about JaMychal Green.

Garrett Chorpenning