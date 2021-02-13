Steve Ballmer says Seattle likely gets expansion team, but 'isn't going to be the Clippers'

The NBA world wants Seattle to have a team. Steve Ballmer wants Seattle to have a team. When they finally do get a team, it won't be the Clippers.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had a special broadcast on the Clubhouse app, where he discussed what it was like owning the Clippers, the likelihood of Seattle getting an NBA team, and the future of the Clippers. When it came to the topic of Seattle, Mr. Ballmer seemed to have some knowledge but played it coy.

"I gotta sleep on that," Ballmer said. "I know nothing, I see nothing. The commissioner talked about the fact that it's an open consideration at some point to do expansion. If an expansion were to happen Seattle would be up at the top of the list. I certainly haven't participated in any in-depth discussions at this point. I can't tell you the timing, but I read the commissioner's remarks at the same time the rest of you did."



Many have speculated that the Clippers would be the team to move to Seattle, but Steve Ballmer assures that isn't the case. The new Inglewood arena should have been enough proof to convince people, but some still weren't buying it. For them, Ballmer emphasized one more time that the Clippers aren't going anywhere.

"I'd love for Seattle to have a basketball team again," Ballmer said. "It isn't going to be the Clippers. Clippers are the LA Clippers, they will stay the LA clippers. I love having the LA Clippers. We're building a new arena, you can call it a new $2 billion home for the Clippers in Los Angeles. I gotta say owning a team or having a team in LA is a competitive advantage. All things being equal, guys love being in LA. It's a great place to be."

For those who were a fan of the Seattle Supersonics, the time to rejoice is coming soon. The likelihood of a team coming there seems tremendously high, and now it's only a matter of time.