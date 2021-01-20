The Clippers are the best three-point shooting team in the NBA

The Clippers are on pace to be the best three-point shooting team in NBA history.

The Clippers are shooting lights out right now, at an unrealistic level. The team is currently the best three-point shooting team in the NBA, but not only that, they're on pace to become the best three-point shooting team in NBA history.

But is it sustainable?

Before answering that question, there needs to be a look at some of the stats. Here are the top 5 three-point shooting teams in the NBA currently:



1) Clippers: 15.4 3PM / 35.1 3PA, 44%

2) Bucks: 15.9 3PM / 39.5 3PA, 40.3%

3) Nets: 14.5 3PM / 35.9 3PA, 40.3%

4) Jazz: 16.2 3PM / 40.7 3PA, 39.7%

5) Lakers: 12.5 3PM / 31.9 3PA, 39.1%

The Clippers aren't shooting the most three-pointers, or even making the most, they're just shooting the best. The majority of the threes they take are smart, wide-open shots. There haven't been too many contested or ill-advised jumpers.

In terms of individual members on the Clippers roster, nearly every single one is shooting lights out. They have seven players shooting 40% or higher from deep. Here's how their main rotation players look from three-point land:



Luke Kennard: 52.1%, 3.4 attempts per game

Paul George: 51%, 8 attempts per game

Marcus Morris: 50%, 5 attempts per game

Patrick Beverley: 44.1%, 4.5 attempts per game

Kawhi Leonard: 43.4%, 4.4 attempts per game

Nicolas Batum: 42.6%, 4.4 attempts per game

Lou Williams: 38.5%, 2.2 attempts per game

Reggie Jackson: 38.2%, 2.8 attempts per game

Serge Ibaka: 34.2%, 2.9 attempts per game

Some of these numbers are just absolutely unreal. While Nicolas Batum may continue shooting around 42% for the rest of the season, it's hard to imagine Luke Kennard, Paul George, and Marcus Morris will continue at 50% and above.

At the same time, George stated it's not luck that he's shooting so high this season, and so has Marcus Morris. Both players have credited Ty Lue's system for putting them in positions where they're wide-open, and also comfortable. Players are having the ball thrown into their sweet spots, in areas they're used to shooting, and it's showing.

From a historical standpoint, here are the three best shooting teams in NBA history based on percentages:

1996-97 Charlotte Hornets: 42.7%

2015-16 Golden State Warriors: 41.5%

2009-10 Phoenix Suns: 41.2%

The Clippers are a great three-point shooting team, but at some point, they will fall to a little bit of normalcy. Players will start dropping to a healthy 40 percentile range, and the overall team average will likely go closer to 41% or so.

The odds of the Clippers finishing the season as the best three-point shooting team in the NBA are fairly good. They move the ball well, shoot smart shots, and play very comfortably. What will be most interesting is seeing whether or not this team can finish as the best three-point shooting team in NBA history.