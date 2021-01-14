The Clippers' New Motto: Turn Down Good Shots For Great Shots

The Clippers are the best three-point shooting team in the NBA, and it's for a reason.

All-season long, the Clippers have moved the ball better than they ever have, and it's resulted in some fantastic quality shots. Regardless of whether or not the shot goes in, they've been good quality shots. Fortunately for the Clippers, they're going in.

It was hard to tell if the Clippers were just getting hot from deep this season, or if that's just become their identity. After a twelve game sample size, it seems like that's become their new identity.

"We're just moving the ball more," Kawhi Leonard said. "We're getting to our spacing. We know what passes are coming. It helps the core guys playing another year together. We wanna share."

Patrick Beverley says the Clippers' new motto this season is to turn down good shots for great shots.

"I think when it comes to the offense, you have to give the coaching staff a lot of credit," Beverley said.

Paul George is one of the biggest recipients of this improved shot selection. Going into the Pelicans game, he had made the third-most threes in the league, and at the highest percentage of anyone who made more than him. The only two people who made more than him are Steph Curry and CJ McCollum. Not only that, he ranks 7th in pure three-point percentages.

"Just shooting it with confidence," George said. "Really just knowing the shots I'm going to get. So I know what to look for, what to expect, how the shots are coming."

The Clippers have great shot selection, but it still definitely feels like they're in a flamethrower mode right now. Twelve games is a nice sample size, but can it be done for twenty?