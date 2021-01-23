The Clippers Are On A Six-Game Winning Streak, But They Don't Care

The LA Clippers are in the midst of a six-game winning streak where they're beating opponents by an average of 18.6 points, but no one in the locker room is talking about it. Having the best record in the NBA is good, but it isn't enough.

In fact, no one in the locker room really cares.

"This is nothing to be excited about," Marcus Morris said.

The Clippers knew what was expected of them last season, and just how much they disastrously fell short. They're playing like a team that's pissed off about blowing a 3-1 lead. The key for them is to stay grounded throughout the entire process.

"We're gonna lose some games," Morris said. "The biggest thing is to not get too high or too low."

Right now, the team is winning, and comfortably. One of the biggest gripes about last year's Clipper team is that they seemed to play down to the competition all the time. They clearly didn't play the same way against the Chicago Bulls as they did against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team understood that error when transitioning into this season.

"It doesn't matter who we play," Kawhi Leonard said. "We just got to go out there, play the same basketball game, be ourselves."

Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder was a very good win for the LA Clippers. They needed a win against a team they were clearly better than, but one that wasn't scared of them. The Thunder were down 27 points, but they didn't care. The Clippers had their second-coldest three-point shooting performance of the season, but they found a way to get to the line. It was the very definition of a "handle your business" win.

It all happens again on Sunday at 1:00 PM PST, where both teams will likely start sluggish because of 11:00 PM COVID-19 testing on Saturday night.