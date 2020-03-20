Throwback Thursday Game Series: Clippers vs Spurs Game 7

This is a new series created to keep fans entertained while all of us wait for the NBA season to return. Every Thursday, until the season returns, we will revisit some of the best Clipper games in franchise history.

There's no better way to start the inaugural Throwback Thursday Game series than with what I believe is the greatest Clipper game ever - Clippers vs Spurs Game 7. In my eight years of working at Staples Center, very few games have captured both the magnitude, and the atmosphere, of this game.

The Date: May 2, 2015

The Final Score: LAC 111 - SAS 109

The Scene: Game 7, Round 1 of the playoffs

Top Clipper performers:

Chris Paul: 27 pts, 6 ast, 2 reb, 2 stl, 9/13 FGs, +6

Blake Griffin: 24 pts, 10 ast, 13 reb, 7/14 FGs, +0

Matt Barnes: 17 pts, 1 ast, 5 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk 7/13 FGs, +8

Top Spurs performers:

Tim Duncan: 27 pts, 1 ast, 11 reb, 11/16 FGs, -7

Tony Parker: 20 pts, 5 ast, 5 reb, 1 stl, 10/21 FGs, -8

Danny Green: 16 pts, 3 ast, 8 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 5 blk, 6/12 FGs, +4

At the time, this was arguably the most important game in Clipper history. LA had a chance to defeat the defending champions, in a series that could have easily been a Conference Finals match up. To this day, it's still the greatest moment I've ever witnessed in eight years at Staples Center.

The hero of this game was easily Chris Paul. On one hamstring, the point guard absolutely carried the Clippers. He left the game with 1:52 left in the first quarter after injuring his hamstring, and then dramatically returned at the 6:27 mark in the second quarter. Paul seemingly willed the Clippers to victory, hitting damn near everything, including half-court buzzer beaters. His performance was capped off by the most heroic shot in his career - a game winning shot with 1 second left.

For the Spurs, Tim Duncan was a monster the entire series. The Big Fundamental was virtually unstoppable all series, averaging: 17.9 PPG / 11.1 RPG / 3.3 APG / 59% FG. Duncan's Game 7 performance was no different, only missing 5 shots on 27 points. The unsung hero for San Antonio was Danny Green, he somehow outperformed Kawhi Leonard in Game 7.

This game was the definition of a nail biter. There were 16 ties, and a staggering 31 lead changes. At no point, did it seem like either team was going to pull through with a big win. In the words of Doc Rivers, it almost seemed like destiny to have this series go to Game 7, with a game winning shot. After Chris Paul hit his game winner, the Spurs still had a chance to tie or take the lead with 1 second left. Kawhi Leonard tried to grab an inbound pass in the final second, and Matt Barnes successfully blocked the attempt.

The moment this game ended was surreal. Clipper fans were literally crying, hugging each other, and jumping for joy in celebration. It was the biggest moment in franchise history, and the happiest moment for fans. I can't stress this enough, grown men were crying.

When it comes to the history books, Clippers vs Spurs Game 7 is the one story that will forever be written as something special.