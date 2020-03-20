AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Throwback Thursday Game Series: Clippers vs Spurs Game 7

Farbod Esnaashari

This is a new series created to keep fans entertained while all of us wait for the NBA season to return. Every Thursday, until the season returns, we will revisit some of the best Clipper games in franchise history.

There's no better way to start the inaugural Throwback Thursday Game series than with what I believe is the greatest Clipper game ever - Clippers vs Spurs Game 7. In my eight years of working at Staples Center, very few games have captured both the magnitude, and the atmosphere, of this game.

The Date: May 2, 2015
The Final Score: LAC 111 - SAS 109
The Scene: Game 7, Round 1 of the playoffs

Top Clipper performers:
Chris Paul: 27 pts, 6 ast, 2 reb, 2 stl, 9/13 FGs, +6
Blake Griffin: 24 pts, 10 ast, 13 reb, 7/14 FGs, +0
Matt Barnes: 17 pts, 1 ast, 5 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk 7/13 FGs, +8

Top Spurs performers:
Tim Duncan: 27 pts, 1 ast, 11 reb, 11/16 FGs, -7
Tony Parker: 20 pts, 5 ast, 5 reb, 1 stl, 10/21 FGs, -8
Danny Green: 16 pts, 3 ast, 8 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 5 blk, 6/12 FGs, +4

At the time, this was arguably the most important game in Clipper history. LA had a chance to defeat the defending champions, in a series that could have easily been a Conference Finals match up. To this day, it's still the greatest moment I've ever witnessed in eight years at Staples Center.

The hero of this game was easily Chris Paul. On one hamstring, the point guard absolutely carried the Clippers. He left the game with 1:52 left in the first quarter after injuring his hamstring, and then dramatically returned at the 6:27 mark in the second quarter. Paul seemingly willed the Clippers to victory, hitting damn near everything, including half-court buzzer beaters. His performance was capped off by the most heroic shot in his career - a game winning shot with 1 second left. 

For the Spurs, Tim Duncan was a monster the entire series. The Big Fundamental was virtually unstoppable all series, averaging: 17.9 PPG / 11.1 RPG / 3.3 APG / 59% FG. Duncan's Game 7 performance was no different, only missing 5 shots on 27 points. The unsung hero for San Antonio was Danny Green, he somehow outperformed Kawhi Leonard in Game 7.

This game was the definition of a nail biter. There were 16 ties, and a staggering 31 lead changes. At no point, did it seem like either team was going to pull through with a big win. In the words of Doc Rivers, it almost seemed like destiny to have this series go to Game 7, with a game winning shot. After Chris Paul hit his game winner, the Spurs still had a chance to tie or take the lead with 1 second left. Kawhi Leonard tried to grab an inbound pass in the final second, and Matt Barnes successfully blocked the attempt.

The moment this game ended was surreal. Clipper fans were literally crying, hugging each other, and jumping for joy in celebration. It was the biggest moment in franchise history, and the happiest moment for fans. I can't stress this enough, grown men were crying.

When it comes to the history books, Clippers vs Spurs Game 7 is the one story that will forever be written as something special.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The LA Clippers Will be Re-Airing old Games

For the next two months, the Clippers will be re-airing games from the 2020 season.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul Pierce Wanted to be Drafted by the L.A. Clippers in 1998

Paul Pierce is a Boston Celtics legend that finished his career in Los Angeles, but he would have preferred to start it there instead.

Garrett Chorpenning

Terance Mann Undergoes Hand Surgery; No Timetable for Return

L.A. Clippers rookie Terance Mann underwent hand surgery yesterday, according to the team. Currently, there's no timetable for his return.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Danny Green on Kawhi Leonard: "There is no real stopping him"

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green is very complimentary of his friend and former teammate Kawhi Leonard.

Garrett Chorpenning

The Logistics of a Delayed NBA Season at Staples Center

This is what it would look like if the Clippers and Lakers returned in June.

Farbod Esnaashari

Coronavirus Spread in NBA Seems Inevitable after Four Nets Test Positive

Four Brooklyn Nets players — including Kevin Durant — tested positive for the coronavirus. How does that effect the L.A. Clippers?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Snoop Dogg Secretly Respects the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard: "He doesn't get rattled"

Snoop Dogg is known to be a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan, but it seems he's got respect for the L.A. Clippers as well.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Player Review: Kawhi Leonard's MVP-Caliber Season

With the NBA on standby, we take a look back at the monster season Kawhi Leonard was putting together for the L.A. Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

How L.A. Clippers Fans are Dealing with the Suspension of the NBA Season

The NBA season is suspended, and it won't be back for at least a month. How are L.A. Clippers fans handling the news?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

What Happens to an NBA Organization When the Season is Suspended

This is how the LA Clippers organization, and Staples Center, is being affected by the season shutdown.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning