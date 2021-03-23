Sources: Thunder Hoping to Have Final Offers for George Hill by Wednesday

The Clippers have been highly linked to George Hill throughout the season, and that saga will be coming to an end soon.

Sources have told AllClippers that the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to have final offers for George Hill by Wednesday night. Hill's destination may be leaked then, but it's looking highly likely that Hill will be on the move. Whether Hill is bought out or traded, him staying as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder doesn't seem likely.

Throughout the season, the Clippers have been linked to George Hill. The other teams that have expressed interest are the Sixers and Lakers. In all likelihood, the Clippers would have to give up some expiring contracts and second-round picks to acquire Hill. Hill also has a relationship with Paul George, as the two played together on the Pacers years ago.

George Hill would be a decent fit for the LA Clippers, but it's still unsure how much of a true upgrade he'd be over guys like Reggie Jackson or Lou Williams. Health is also a question as Hill hasn't played a game since January 25th due to thumb surgery. He's finally gotten rid of his cast, but there still isn't a return date.

The most easily attainable player for the Clippers will likely be George Hill. The team has been linked to wanting other point guards like Ricky Rubio, Terry Rozier, and Lonzo Ball, but their cost may be too high. Whatever the Clippers do, everything will get settled by this week.