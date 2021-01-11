Ty Lue met with Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson, and Luke Kennard about adjusting minutes

During the last five games, the Clipper bench hasn't been good. In fact, they've had the worst +/- in the NBA. So it was time for Ty Lue to adjust, and that's exactly what he did.

Ty Lue met with Lou Williams, Luke Kennard, and Reggie Jackson about adjusting their minutes and the bench rotations because of how poorly the trio combination was performing, he used a 10 game sample size as the reference. Using a 10 game sample size is something his former head coach Phil Jackson used to do.

Lue's conversation with Lou Williams was a lengthy point of emphasis during Sunday's postgame press conference.

"I told him he's gotta be himself, Ty Lue said. "Be who you are, who you've been the last 14-15 years." Lou Williams' response was "say less."

In addition to speaking to Lou Williams, Lue mentioned that he told Reggie Jackson he's done a great job, but that he's going to have to "stay ready."

"I just think trying to mix up the Lou and Luke combination," Ty Lue said. "That's a rotation that we talked about as a staff and last night I talked to all the guys individually about my thinking."

The end result was a win for the Clippers and a resurgence of Lou Williams against the Chicago Bulls. Here's how the minutes and stat-lines were distributed.

Lou Williams: 21 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 rebound, 24 minutes, +16

Luke Kennard: 5 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 18 minutes, 3

Reggie Jackson: DNP