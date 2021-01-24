Ty Lue put away all Kobe Bryant photos in his home to help get over his death
It's been nearly one year since Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash, and for many of us, it still doesn't seem real.
That includes Clippers' head coach Tyronn Lue too.
To make it easier, Lue took down every picture of Kobe Bryant in his house, room, and office. Whatever he can do to make the coping process easier.
Just seeing pictures or videos of Kobe is tough for Ty Lue. It brings everything back full circle for him, and for many of us too. The moment you see Kobe's image, it's still tough to really comprehend that he's gone. We'd like to believe that he's simply enjoying his retirement with his family, but tragically, that's not the case.
Lue knows that at some point he has to cope with the loss of losing his dear friend - he will have to put up those photos. At some point, we all have to cope with the loss of losing Kobe Bryant. Coaches lost a friend, players lost a mentor, and fans lost a hero. His memory now lives on in those who knew him best, those who have stories to tell.
"He is always going to live through me, through the NBA, through a lot of people," Lue said. "So just [trying] to come to my office and seeing a picture of me and Kobe I think would be tough."