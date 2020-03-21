Every weekday at 3:00PM EST an NBA player will engage with fans by participating in a live interview with an NBA broadcast talent, or take questions from fans on Instagram Live.

The initiative begins today, with Kevin Love being the very first participant. Love was one of the very first NBA players to dedicate money towards laid off NBA arena staff, and one of the biggest advocates for mental health in the NBA.

Considering that this series will be five times a week, it's pretty safe to assume that a member of the LA Clippers will end up on there. Especially given the fact that the team is still the 2nd seed in the Western Conference.

With that in mind, which Clipper player would you want to see on the NBA Together Live series? The team doesn't have very many outspoken players, but Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley can always provide some highly entertaining material. There's also the hidden gem that is Kawhi Leonard - the man who can move a Gatorade bottle, and somehow make it a viral moment.

The NBA is hopeful that the season will return before July. Assuming the NBA returns on July 1st, that means there should be 75+ sessions. There's anywhere around 450 NBA players in the league, so that gives an opportunity for around 16% of the NBA to be a part of this series. It's a fantastic initiative by the league to provide some entertainment, in an otherwise dark time.

Let us know in the comments which Clipper players you would want to see on NBA Together Live!