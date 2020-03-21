AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Which Clipper Player Would you like to see on the new NBA Together Live Series?

Farbod Esnaashari

Every weekday at 3:00PM EST an NBA player will engage with fans by participating in a live interview with an NBA broadcast talent, or take questions from fans on Instagram Live.

The initiative begins today, with Kevin Love being the very first participant. Love was one of the very first NBA players to dedicate money towards laid off NBA arena staff, and one of the biggest advocates for mental health in the NBA.

Considering that this series will be five times a week, it's pretty safe to assume that a member of the LA Clippers will end up on there. Especially given the fact that the team is still the 2nd seed in the Western Conference.

With that in mind, which Clipper player would you want to see on the NBA Together Live series? The team doesn't have very many outspoken players, but Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley can always provide some highly entertaining material. There's also the hidden gem that is Kawhi Leonard - the man who can move a Gatorade bottle, and somehow make it a viral moment.

The NBA is hopeful that the season will return before July. Assuming the NBA returns on July 1st, that means there should be 75+ sessions. There's anywhere around 450 NBA players in the league, so that gives an opportunity for around 16% of the NBA to be a part of this series. It's a fantastic initiative by the league to provide some entertainment, in an otherwise dark time.

Let us know in the comments which Clipper players you would want to see on NBA Together Live!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Throwback Thursday Game Series: Clippers vs Spurs Game 7

While we wait for the NBA season to return, let's dedicate Thursdays to revisit some of the best Clipper games in franchise history.

Farbod Esnaashari

The LA Clippers Will be Re-Airing old Games

For the next two months, the Clippers will be re-airing games from the 2020 season.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul Pierce Wanted to be Drafted by the L.A. Clippers in 1998

Paul Pierce is a Boston Celtics legend that finished his career in Los Angeles, but he would have preferred to start it there instead.

Garrett Chorpenning

Terance Mann Undergoes Hand Surgery; No Timetable for Return

L.A. Clippers rookie Terance Mann underwent hand surgery yesterday, according to the team. Currently, there's no timetable for his return.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Danny Green on Kawhi Leonard: "There is no real stopping him"

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green is very complimentary of his friend and former teammate Kawhi Leonard.

Garrett Chorpenning

The Logistics of a Delayed NBA Season at Staples Center

This is what it would look like if the Clippers and Lakers returned in June.

Farbod Esnaashari

Coronavirus Spread in NBA Seems Inevitable after Four Nets Test Positive

Four Brooklyn Nets players — including Kevin Durant — tested positive for the coronavirus. How does that effect the L.A. Clippers?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Snoop Dogg Secretly Respects the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard: "He doesn't get rattled"

Snoop Dogg is known to be a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan, but it seems he's got respect for the L.A. Clippers as well.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Player Review: Kawhi Leonard's MVP-Caliber Season

With the NBA on standby, we take a look back at the monster season Kawhi Leonard was putting together for the L.A. Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

How L.A. Clippers Fans are Dealing with the Suspension of the NBA Season

The NBA season is suspended, and it won't be back for at least a month. How are L.A. Clippers fans handling the news?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari