Paul George Gets Honest on Kawhi Leonard's Injury
Kawhi Leonard is a man of few words. Once he's off the court, no one ever hears from him again. While there are some pros to disconnecting, the biggest con is that whenever he gets injured, people put false narratives on him - Paul George has had enough of that.
On the newest episode of Podcast P, Paul George opened up about Kawhi Leonard's unexpected playoff injury and wanted to speak on his behalf. Here are George's statements in full:
“I do want to shed a little light on the Kawhi situation," George said. "We're not here to provide updates or comment on his situation, but I do want to talk a little bit about the narrative that surrounds Kawhi that he doesn't want to play, which is simply incorrect. You talk about someone that is all about playing playoff basketball and is all about– even if he's not 100 percent, he wants to give whatever he can and he did that in game two. Just to drown the noise of that whole narrative, he was literally shut down because I guess the higher ups didn't think that he was himself and didn't want to further harm him by playing games that he was not a hundred percent on. So I just want to clear that up to all the fans out there, Kawhi is one of the most hardworking down to put it all on the line players that you can find. Sometimes it is better that someone can see it from afar and kind of just know when someone is not completely themselves. So yeah, we wish Kawhi the best on recovery and this process we hear with 'em, we're going to hold it down until he is back. We got two, we're going to take care of it.”
While fans want to be upset with Kawhi Leonard, it's just a very unfortunate situation. It's very clear that Kawhi wants to play, regardless of all the false narratives that people like Stephen A. Smith want to portray. No one rehabs their body year after year if they don't want to play basketball. Hopefully, the Clippers can find a way out of their series against the Mavericks and give Kawhi a chance to return.