Paul George's Surprising Statement on Facing Mavericks in Playoffs
The LA Clippers are one of the older teams teams in the NBA. There are moments when the team just looks old on the court, with Game 2 being a very good example. Surprisingly, Paul George revealed he was actually winded in Game 1.
During the newest episode of Podcast P, Paul George revealed that his body was gassed and winded after Game 1 of the series. It's surprising because Game 1 was the one he looked far more impressive in the series. It's only going to get harder as teams will have to keep playing every other day.
"I was pretty sore yesterday and pretty bruised and banged up after the game," Paul George said. "But it's just a whole nother level of physicality. It's a whole nother level of intensity. It's hard playoff fouls, it's constant pressure, constant bodies on you. You're wrestling, you're pushing, you're shoving, you're really going through a wall at that point. And so yeah, it's like playing two games, you're going to play more minutes…And for me, I was a little gassed."
Paul George's reason for being winded was solely because of the break he's had in between the NBA Playoffs. The Clippers had chosen to rest him their last couple of games before the week-long break of the playoffs. It's a strange statement to say, since most players would relish that time off.
"I was a little winded game one because think about it, I haven't played really in a week and a half, two weeks because the last couple of games that I did play, I played one quarter for one and then I think the game before that I sat out or I missed or something like that," George said. "So I didn't play really the last game or two in the season and then we had a week off, so I was gassed low key, I was a little winded and still to be playing 38 minutes. I was trying to give everything I had.”
The Clippers may be one of the older teams in the league, but with that age comes a plethora of experience. With the series tied at 1-1, now is the time to show it.