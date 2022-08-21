Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Bulls' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Chicago Bulls' future draft assets.

With Zach Lavine signed on for the long-haul in Chicago on a 5-year, $215 million deal, the Bulls are prepared for success over the next several years.

In order to contend later on, the Bulls may need to add even more talent alongside Lavine. In order to do that in today's NBA trade market, Chicago will need draft picks, and likely lots of them.

Here's a guide to Chicago's current cache of draft assets:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Trailblazers*

Lauri Markkanen

Details:

* - Top-14 protected.

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Bulls

--

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Bulls

--

2

Bulls

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Bulls

--

2

Bulls

--

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Bulls

--

2

Bulls

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Bulls

--

2

Bulls

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Bulls

--

2

Bulls

--

