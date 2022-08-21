A Comprehensive Guide to the Bulls' Future Draft Picks

With Zach Lavine signed on for the long-haul in Chicago on a 5-year, $215 million deal, the Bulls are prepared for success over the next several years.

In order to contend later on, the Bulls may need to add even more talent alongside Lavine. In order to do that in today's NBA trade market, Chicago will need draft picks, and likely lots of them.

Here's a guide to Chicago's current cache of draft assets:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Trailblazers* Lauri Markkanen

Details:

* - Top-14 protected.

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Bulls --

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Bulls -- 2 Bulls --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Bulls -- 2 Bulls --

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Bulls -- 2 Bulls --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Bulls -- 2 Bulls --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Bulls -- 2 Bulls --

