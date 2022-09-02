A Comprehensive Guide to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Future Draft Picks

It's official: Donovan Mitchell is officially a Cleveland Cavalier.

Easily the biggest trade of the 2022 summer, Cleveland has officially pushed their chips in and acquired the three-time All-Star. Those chips included Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, rookie Ochai Agbaji, but most importantly, a package of first round picks.

With Mitchell now on for the long-haul, it's likely Cleveland won't miss those draft picks much. But regardless, their asset stash is now lower than it was previously.

Here's where the Cavaliers' cache of future picks stands following the Mitchell trade:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Cavaliers -- 2 Warriors Jordan Clarkson

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Cavaliers -- 2 Warriors* Kevin Porter Jr.

Details:

* — Top-55 protected.

Round Team Deal 1 Cavaliers -- 2 Cavaliers -- 2 Bucks Ilkan Karaman

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Cavaliers -- 2 Cavaliers -- 2 Lakers Alfonzo McKinnie

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Cavaliers -- 2 Cavaliers -- 2 Nuggets JaVale McGee

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Cavaliers -- 2 Cavaliers --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Cavaliers -- 2 Cavaliers --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Cavaliers -- 2 Cavaliers --

