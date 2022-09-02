A Comprehensive Guide to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Future Draft Picks
It's official: Donovan Mitchell is officially a Cleveland Cavalier.
Easily the biggest trade of the 2022 summer, Cleveland has officially pushed their chips in and acquired the three-time All-Star. Those chips included Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, rookie Ochai Agbaji, but most importantly, a package of first round picks.
With Mitchell now on for the long-haul, it's likely Cleveland won't miss those draft picks much. But regardless, their asset stash is now lower than it was previously.
Here's where the Cavaliers' cache of future picks stands following the Mitchell trade:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
2
Cavaliers
--
2
Warriors
Jordan Clarkson
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Cavaliers
--
2
Warriors*
Kevin Porter Jr.
Details:
Read More
* — Top-55 protected.
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Cavaliers
--
2
Cavaliers
--
2
Bucks
Ilkan Karaman
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Cavaliers
--
2
Cavaliers
--
2
Lakers
Alfonzo McKinnie
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Cavaliers
--
2
Cavaliers
--
2
Nuggets
JaVale McGee
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Cavaliers
--
2
Cavaliers
--
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Cavaliers
--
2
Cavaliers
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Cavaliers
--
2
Cavaliers
--
