A Comprehensive Guide to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Cleveland Cavaliers cache of future NBA draft selections.

It's official: Donovan Mitchell is officially a Cleveland Cavalier. 

Easily the biggest trade of the 2022 summer, Cleveland has officially pushed their chips in and acquired the three-time All-Star. Those chips included Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, rookie Ochai Agbaji, but most importantly, a package of first round picks.

With Mitchell now on for the long-haul, it's likely Cleveland won't miss those draft picks much. But regardless, their asset stash is now lower than it was previously.

Here's where the Cavaliers' cache of future picks stands following the Mitchell trade:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Cavaliers

--

2

Warriors

Jordan Clarkson

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Cavaliers

--

2

Warriors*

Kevin Porter Jr.

Details:

* — Top-55 protected.

RoundTeamDeal

1

Cavaliers

--

2

Cavaliers

--

2

Bucks

 Ilkan Karaman

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Cavaliers

--

2

Cavaliers

--

2

Lakers

Alfonzo McKinnie

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Cavaliers

--

2

Cavaliers

--

2

Nuggets

JaVale McGee

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Cavaliers

--

2

Cavaliers

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Cavaliers

--

2

Cavaliers

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Cavaliers

--

2

Cavaliers

--

