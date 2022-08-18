Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Clippers’ Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Los Angele Clippers’ future track pick stash.

With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard poised to return in the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Clippers are looking to make a splash.

But realistically, Clippers’ fans will have to hope the current roster is good enough to get the job done, as there are only a few ways to improve the roster moving forward.

LA shipped off a plethora of draft picks and swap in order to land Leonard and George, one that already culminated to the No. 12 overall pick for OKC last draft.

Here’s where the Clippers’ current pick cache stands:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Clippers

--

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Clippers

--

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Clippers

--

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Clippers

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Clippers

--

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Clippers

--

2

Clippers

--

2029 NBA Draft

Round&nbsp;TeamDeal

1

Clippers

--

2

Clippers

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Clippers

--

2

Clippers

--

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (3)

Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard

Keegan Murray, Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder, Sacramento Kings
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Oklahoma City Thunder

By Nick Crain
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: NC State’s Terquavion Smith

By Draft Digest Staff
Jabari Smith Jr., Paolo Banchero, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic
Newsfeed

NBA Schedule Release: Key Rookie Matchups Guide

By Derek Parker
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Newsfeed

NBA Schedule Release: Jabari Smith Jr. Matches Up with Keegan Murray

By Draft Digest Staff
Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
Newsfeed

NBA Schedule Release: Jabari Smith Jr. Matches Up with Jaden Ivey

By Draft Digest Staff
Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers
Newsfeed

NBA Schedule Release: Bennedict Mathurin Matches up with Shaedon Sharpe

By Draft Digest Staff
Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
Newsfeed

NBA Schedule Release: Jaden Ivey Matches up with Bennedict Mathurin

By Draft Digest Staff
Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons
Newsfeed

NBA Schedule Release: Jaden Ivey Matches up with Shaedon Sharpe

By Draft Digest Staff