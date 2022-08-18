A Comprehensive Guide to the Clippers’ Future Draft Picks

With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard poised to return in the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Clippers are looking to make a splash.

But realistically, Clippers’ fans will have to hope the current roster is good enough to get the job done, as there are only a few ways to improve the roster moving forward.

LA shipped off a plethora of draft picks and swap in order to land Leonard and George, one that already culminated to the No. 12 overall pick for OKC last draft.

Here’s where the Clippers’ current pick cache stands:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Clippers --

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Clippers --

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Clippers --

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Clippers --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Clippers --

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Clippers -- 2 Clippers --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Clippers -- 2 Clippers --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Clippers -- 2 Clippers --

