A Comprehensive Guide to the Detroit Pistons' Future Draft Picks
With top 2021 NBA Draft selection Cade Cunningham and 2022 standout Jaden Ivey firmly onboard the Pistons rebuild, Detroit will now look to continue adding talent for the future.
Whether that be through adding talent via their own draft picks and continuing to strongly develop those, or cashing in their future assets for a another co-star alongside their new-look backcourt, the Pistons will undoubtedly need draft picks, the NBA's currency.
Here's where the Detroit cache of future draft picks currently stands:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
2
Pistons
--
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pistons
--
2
Grizzlies/Wizards*
Jahlil Okafor
Details:
* — Detroit leaves with the more favorable selection between Grizzlies/Wizards.
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pistons
--
2
Wizards/Warriors*
Multiple
Read More
Details:
* — Detroit leaves with the more favorable selection between Warriors/Wizards.
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pistons
--
2
Knicks/Timberwolves
Multiple
2
Pelicans/Blazers*
Jerami Grant
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pistons
--
2
Pistons
--
2
Nets
Jahlil Okafor
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pistons
--
2
Pistons
--
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pistons
--
2
Pistons
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pistons
--
2
Pistons
--
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.