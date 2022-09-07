Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Detroit Pistons' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Detroit Pistons' cache of future NBA Draft selections.

With top 2021 NBA Draft selection Cade Cunningham and 2022 standout Jaden Ivey firmly onboard the Pistons rebuild, Detroit will now look to continue adding talent for the future.

Whether that be through adding talent via their own draft picks and continuing to strongly develop those, or cashing in their future assets for a another co-star alongside their new-look backcourt, the Pistons will undoubtedly need draft picks, the NBA's currency.

Here's where the Detroit cache of future draft picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Pistons

--

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pistons

--

2

Grizzlies/Wizards*

Jahlil Okafor

Details:

* — Detroit leaves with the more favorable selection between Grizzlies/Wizards.

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pistons

--

2

Wizards/Warriors*

Multiple

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Details:

* — Detroit leaves with the more favorable selection between Warriors/Wizards.

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pistons

--

2

Knicks/Timberwolves

Multiple

2

Pelicans/Blazers*

Jerami Grant

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pistons

--

2

Pistons

--

2

Nets

Jahlil Okafor

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pistons

--

2

Pistons

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pistons

--

2

Pistons

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pistons

--

2

Pistons

--

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons

G League Ignite
Newsfeed

Underrated Draft Prospects: G League Ignite Guard Sidy Cissoko

By Ignacio Rissotto
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson

By Draft Digest Staff
Victor Wembanyama, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

Top Two Projected 2023 NBA Draft Prospects to Face off Next Month in Las Vegas

By Nick Crain
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Phoenix Suns' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Wendell Moore, Minnesota Timberwolves
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Will Josh Minott and Wendell Moore Help Minnesota Win This Season?

By Morten Stig Jensen
Anthony Black, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas' Anthony Black

By Draft Digest Staff
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Pacers' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Mark Williams is Piece Hornets' Have Searched For

By Derek Parker