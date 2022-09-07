A Comprehensive Guide to the Detroit Pistons' Future Draft Picks

With top 2021 NBA Draft selection Cade Cunningham and 2022 standout Jaden Ivey firmly onboard the Pistons rebuild, Detroit will now look to continue adding talent for the future.

Whether that be through adding talent via their own draft picks and continuing to strongly develop those, or cashing in their future assets for a another co-star alongside their new-look backcourt, the Pistons will undoubtedly need draft picks, the NBA's currency.

Here's where the Detroit cache of future draft picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Pistons --

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pistons -- 2 Grizzlies/Wizards* Jahlil Okafor

Details:

* — Detroit leaves with the more favorable selection between Grizzlies/Wizards.

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pistons -- 2 Wizards/Warriors* Multiple

Details:

* — Detroit leaves with the more favorable selection between Warriors/Wizards.

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pistons -- 2 Knicks/Timberwolves Multiple 2 Pelicans/Blazers* Jerami Grant

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pistons -- 2 Pistons -- 2 Nets Jahlil Okafor

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pistons -- 2 Pistons --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pistons -- 2 Pistons --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pistons -- 2 Pistons --

