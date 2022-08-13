A Comprehensive Guide to the Hawks' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Atlanta Hawks future draft pick stash.

In the offseason, the Atlanta Hawks cashed in on Spurs star Dejounte Murray via draft picks, creating the league's newest duo.

With picks essentially the NBA trade market's currency, Atlanta could look continue to add onto their core via shipping off prospects and picks.

Where did the Murray trade leave them? Here's a guide to the Atlanta Hawks future pick stash:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Hawks -- 2 Hawks -- 2 Nets/Hornets* Lin/Graham 2 Pelicans^ Hayes/NAW/Louzada

Details:

* – Atlanta receives more favorable pick between ATL, BKN or CHA

^ – Top-45 protected

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Hawks -- 1 Kings* Kevin Huerter 2 Thunder Dennis Shroder 2 Heat^ Bol Bol

Details:

* – Top-14 protected. Top-12 in 2025, Top-10 in 2026 before conveying to two seconds.

^ – Protected 31-50 and 51-60

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Thunder* Danilo Gallinari

Details:

* – Protected Top-55

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Hawks -- 2 Warriors Omari Spellman

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Own -- 2 Clippers Rajon Rondo

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Hawks -- 2 Hawks --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Hawks -- 2 Hawks --

2030 NBA Draft