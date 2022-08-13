Skip to main content

A Comprehensive Guide to the Hawks' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Atlanta Hawks future draft pick stash.

In the offseason, the Atlanta Hawks cashed in on Spurs star Dejounte Murray via draft picks, creating the league's newest duo.

With picks essentially the NBA trade market's currency, Atlanta could look continue to add onto their core via shipping off prospects and picks.

Where did the Murray trade leave them? Here's a guide to the Atlanta Hawks future pick stash:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hawks

--

2

Hawks

--

2

Nets/Hornets*

Lin/Graham

2

Pelicans^

Hayes/NAW/Louzada

Details:

* – Atlanta receives more favorable pick between ATL, BKN or CHA

 Top-45 protected

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hawks

--

1

Kings*

Kevin Huerter

2

Thunder

Dennis Shroder

2

Heat^

Bol Bol

Details:

Top-14 protected. Top-12 in 2025, Top-10 in 2026 before conveying to two seconds.

Protected 31-50 and 51-60

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Thunder*

Danilo Gallinari

Details:

Protected Top-55

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Hawks

--

2

Warriors

Omari Spellman

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Own

--

2

Clippers

Rajon Rondo

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hawks

--

2

Hawks

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hawks

--

2

Hawks

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hawks

--

2

Hawks

--

