A Comprehensive Guide to the Hawks' Future Draft Picks
In the offseason, the Atlanta Hawks cashed in on Spurs star Dejounte Murray via draft picks, creating the league's newest duo.
With picks essentially the NBA trade market's currency, Atlanta could look continue to add onto their core via shipping off prospects and picks.
Where did the Murray trade leave them? Here's a guide to the Atlanta Hawks future pick stash:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hawks
--
2
Hawks
--
2
Nets/Hornets*
Lin/Graham
2
Pelicans^
Hayes/NAW/Louzada
Details:
* – Atlanta receives more favorable pick between ATL, BKN or CHA
^ – Top-45 protected
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hawks
--
1
Kings*
Kevin Huerter
2
Thunder
Dennis Shroder
2
Heat^
Bol Bol
Details:
* – Top-14 protected. Top-12 in 2025, Top-10 in 2026 before conveying to two seconds.
^ – Protected 31-50 and 51-60
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
2
Thunder*
Danilo Gallinari
Details:
* – Protected Top-55
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
2
Hawks
--
2
Warriors
Omari Spellman
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
2
Own
--
2
Clippers
Rajon Rondo
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hawks
--
2
Hawks
--
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hawks
--
2
Hawks
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hawks
--
2
Hawks
--