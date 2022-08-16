A Comprehensive Guide to the Hornets' Future Draft Picks
With the sensational LaMelo Ball at the helm, the Charlotte Hornets should be in line to compete for an NBA title sooner rather than later.
But Ball will likely need help, and Charlotte could be looking to expedite that path. In order to land a co-star for Ball, the Hornets will likely need to cash in on some of their draft picks, otherwise known as the NBA trade market's currency.
Here's where the Hornets currently stand in terms of future draft picks:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Nuggets*
Steven Adams
2
Jazz
Ed Davis
2
OKC, WAS, DAL, MIA**
Multiple
2
Celtics
Gordon Hayward
Details:
* - Top-14 protected
** - Least favorable of Thunder, Wizards, more favorable of Heat, Mavericks
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hornets
--
2
Knicks
Jalen Duren
2
Celtics
Gordon Hayward
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hornets
--
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hornets
--
2
Hornets
--
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hornets
--
2
Hornets
--
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hornets
--
2
Hornets
--
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hornets
--
2
Hornets
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Hornets
--
2
Hornets
--
