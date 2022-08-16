Skip to main content

A Comprehensive Guide to the Hornets' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Charlotte Hornets' future draft picks stash.

With the sensational LaMelo Ball at the helm, the Charlotte Hornets should be in line to compete for an NBA title sooner rather than later.

But Ball will likely need help, and Charlotte could be looking to expedite that path. In order to land a co-star for Ball, the Hornets will likely need to cash in on some of their draft picks, otherwise known as the NBA trade market's currency.

Here's where the Hornets currently stand in terms of future draft picks:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Nuggets*

Steven Adams

2

Jazz

Ed Davis

2

OKC, WAS, DAL, MIA**

Multiple

2

Celtics

Gordon Hayward

Details:

* - Top-14 protected

** - Least favorable of Thunder, Wizards, more favorable of Heat, Mavericks

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hornets

--

2

Knicks

Jalen Duren

2

Celtics

Gordon Hayward

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hornets

--

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hornets

--

2

Hornets

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hornets

--

2

Hornets

--

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hornets

--

2

Hornets

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hornets

--

2

Hornets

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Hornets

--

2

Hornets

--

