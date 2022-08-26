Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Houston Rockets' Future Draft Picks

A guide to Houston's cache of future NBA Draft selections.

After shipping off James Harden, the Houston Rockets are now firmly in the midst of a rebuild with budding stars Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Part of Houston's strategy was to acquire future picks, in order to either land even more talented prospects or package them in the future to add win-now assets.

Here's a guide to the Houston Rockets future cache of draft assets:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Rockets

--

1

Bucks

PJ Tucker

1

Nets (swap)

James Harden

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Nets

James Harden

2

Rockets

--

2

Nets

James Harden

2

Warriors

Eric Paschall

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Rockets

--

1

Thunder/Nets*

Harden/Westbrook

2

Rockets

--

2

Timberwolves

Wendell Moore Jr.

Details:

* - Thunder have option to swap with Houston, Houston has option to swap with Brooklyn.

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Nets

James Harden

2

Rockets

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Rockets

1

Nets (swap)

James Harden

2

Timberwolves

Wendell Moore Jr.

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Rockets

--

2

Rockets

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Rockets

--

2

Rockets

--

2030 NBA Draft

Round&nbsp;TeamDeal

1

Rockets

--

2

Rockets

--

