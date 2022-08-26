A Comprehensive Guide to the Houston Rockets' Future Draft Picks

After shipping off James Harden, the Houston Rockets are now firmly in the midst of a rebuild with budding stars Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Part of Houston's strategy was to acquire future picks, in order to either land even more talented prospects or package them in the future to add win-now assets.

Here's a guide to the Houston Rockets future cache of draft assets:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Rockets -- 1 Bucks PJ Tucker 1 Nets (swap) James Harden

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Nets James Harden 2 Rockets -- 2 Nets James Harden 2 Warriors Eric Paschall

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Rockets -- 1 Thunder/Nets* Harden/Westbrook 2 Rockets -- 2 Timberwolves Wendell Moore Jr.

Details:

* - Thunder have option to swap with Houston, Houston has option to swap with Brooklyn.

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Nets James Harden 2 Rockets --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Rockets 1 Nets (swap) James Harden 2 Timberwolves Wendell Moore Jr.

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Rockets -- 2 Rockets --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Rockets -- 2 Rockets --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Rockets -- 2 Rockets --

