A Comprehensive Guide to the Houston Rockets' Future Draft Picks
After shipping off James Harden, the Houston Rockets are now firmly in the midst of a rebuild with budding stars Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.
Part of Houston's strategy was to acquire future picks, in order to either land even more talented prospects or package them in the future to add win-now assets.
Here's a guide to the Houston Rockets future cache of draft assets:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Rockets
--
1
Bucks
PJ Tucker
1
Nets (swap)
James Harden
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Nets
James Harden
2
Rockets
--
2
Nets
James Harden
2
Warriors
Eric Paschall
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Rockets
--
1
Thunder/Nets*
Harden/Westbrook
2
Rockets
--
2
Timberwolves
Wendell Moore Jr.
Details:
* - Thunder have option to swap with Houston, Houston has option to swap with Brooklyn.
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Nets
James Harden
2
Rockets
--
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Rockets
1
Nets (swap)
James Harden
2
Timberwolves
Wendell Moore Jr.
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Rockets
--
2
Rockets
--
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Rockets
--
2
Rockets
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Rockets
--
2
Rockets
--
