A Comprehensive Guide to the Kings' Future Draft Picks
With the 2022 Summer League MVP Keegan Murray firmly on board, Sacramento likely has their eyes set on the NBA Playoffs.
But with several win-now pieces and some odd age gaps between several of their star players, the Kings could at some point look to shake up their roster with some additions.
To get deals done, the Kings will need first round draft picks, the NBA trade market's currency.
Here's where the Kings' cache of future NBA draft picks currently stands:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Kings
--
2
Kings
--
2
Pacers*
Tyrese Haliburton
Details:
* — Protected 56-60.
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
2
Kings
--
2
Mavericks
Jaden Hardy
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Kings
--
2
Kings
--
2
Trail Blazers
Trevor Ariza
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Kings
--
2
Kings
--
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Kings
--
2
Kings
--
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Kings
--
2
Kings
--
2
Mavericks
Jaden Hardy
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Kings
--
2
Kings
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Kings
--
2
Kings
--
