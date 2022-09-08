A Comprehensive Guide to the Kings' Future Draft Picks

With the 2022 Summer League MVP Keegan Murray firmly on board, Sacramento likely has their eyes set on the NBA Playoffs.

But with several win-now pieces and some odd age gaps between several of their star players, the Kings could at some point look to shake up their roster with some additions.

To get deals done, the Kings will need first round draft picks, the NBA trade market's currency.

Here's where the Kings' cache of future NBA draft picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Kings -- 2 Kings -- 2 Pacers* Tyrese Haliburton

Details:

* — Protected 56-60.

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Kings -- 2 Mavericks Jaden Hardy

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Kings -- 2 Kings -- 2 Trail Blazers Trevor Ariza

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Kings -- 2 Kings --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Kings -- 2 Kings --

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Kings -- 2 Kings -- 2 Mavericks Jaden Hardy

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Kings -- 2 Kings --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Kings -- 2 Kings --

