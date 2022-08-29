Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Los Angeles Lakers' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Los Angeles Lakers future cache of NBA Draft picks.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Los Angeles Lakers should be in contention in the 2022-23 season.

But with past injuries, aging players and a less-than-deep roster, Los Angeles could be in the market to add another star or multiple starting caliber players. And to do that, they'll need picks, the NBA trade market's top currency.

Here is where the Lakers' future cache of NBA Draft picks stands:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Lakers

--

2

Bulls*

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Details:

* - Protected Top-36

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Grizzlies/Wizards*

Multiple

Details:

* - Lakers receive less favorable of Grizzlies/Wizards selections.

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Lakers

--

2

Lakers

--

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Lakers

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Lakers

--

2

Lakers

--

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Lakers

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Lakers

--

2

Lakers

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Lakers

--

2

Lakers

--

