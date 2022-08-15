A Comprehensive Guide to the Nets' Future Draft Picks

With gravitational superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets have been at the center of plenty of NBA news recently.

Durant and Irving have both likely played their last game with the Nets, with the former becoming increasingly agitated at his stay with the team.

The Nets are likely exploring every available option to offload the superstar, most of which will include an unprecedented number of draft picks.

Here's where the Nets' draft cache currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Rockets/Sixers* James Harden 1 Nets --

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Heat TJ Warren

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Nets --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Sixers* James Harden

Details:

* - Top-8 protected

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Nets -- 2 Nets --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Nets -- 2 Nets -

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Nets -- 2 Nets --

