Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Orlando Magic's Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Orlando Magic's cache of future NBA Draft selections.

With top 2022 NBA Draft selection Paolo Banchero firmly onboard the Magic's overhauled roster, Orlando will now look to continue adding talent for the future.

Whether that be through adding talent via their own draft picks and continuing to strongly develop those, or cashing in their future assets for a another co-star alongside Banchero, the Magic will undoubtedly need draft picks, the NBA's currency.

Here's where the Magic's cache of future draft picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Magic

--

1

Bulls*

Nikola Vucevic

Details:

* — Top-4 protected.

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Magic

--

2

Magic

--

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Magic

--

1

Nuggets*

Aaron Gordon

2

Magic

--

2

Celtics/Grizzlies^

Evan Fournier

Details:

* — Two years after Nuggets pick conveys to OKC. Top-5 protected, 2025-27.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

^ — Magic receive least favorable of Celtics and Grizzlies selections.

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Magic

--

2

Magic

--

2

Bucks

Jordan Nwora

2

Pistons

Rodney McGruder

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Magic

--

2

Magic

--

2

Celtics

Evan Fournier

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Magic

--

2

Magic

--

2

Celtics*

Bol Bol

2

Lakers/Wizards^

Max Christie

Details:

* — Top-45 protected.

^ — Magic receive more favorable of Lakers, Wizards selections.

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Magic

--

2

Magic

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Magic

--

2

Magic

--

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic

Dyson Daniels
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Dyson Daniels Will be Key Cog in Pelicans’ Lineup

By Derek Parker
Julian Strawther, Gonzaga, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Gonzaga's Julian Strawther

By Draft Digest Staff
Josh Primo, San Antonio Spurs
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Spurs' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Isaiah Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Following Donovan Mitchell Trade, Only Isaiah Mobley Remains in Cavs Uniform From Recent Draft

By Nick Crain
Jett Howard, Michigan, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Michigan’s Jett Howard

By Draft Digest Staff
Johnny Davis, Washington Wizards
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Can Johnny Davis Help the Wizards Make the Playoffs?

By Jam Hines
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Marcus Sasser, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Houston's Marcus Sasser

By Draft Digest Staff