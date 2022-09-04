A Comprehensive Guide to the Orlando Magic's Future Draft Picks
With top 2022 NBA Draft selection Paolo Banchero firmly onboard the Magic's overhauled roster, Orlando will now look to continue adding talent for the future.
Whether that be through adding talent via their own draft picks and continuing to strongly develop those, or cashing in their future assets for a another co-star alongside Banchero, the Magic will undoubtedly need draft picks, the NBA's currency.
Here's where the Magic's cache of future draft picks currently stands:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Magic
--
1
Bulls*
Nikola Vucevic
Details:
* — Top-4 protected.
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Magic
--
2
Magic
--
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Magic
--
1
Nuggets*
Aaron Gordon
2
Magic
--
2
Celtics/Grizzlies^
Evan Fournier
Details:
* — Two years after Nuggets pick conveys to OKC. Top-5 protected, 2025-27.
Details:
^ — Magic receive least favorable of Celtics and Grizzlies selections.
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Magic
--
2
Magic
--
2
Bucks
Jordan Nwora
2
Pistons
Rodney McGruder
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Magic
--
2
Magic
--
2
Celtics
Evan Fournier
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Magic
--
2
Magic
--
2
Celtics*
Bol Bol
2
Lakers/Wizards^
Max Christie
Details:
* — Top-45 protected.
^ — Magic receive more favorable of Lakers, Wizards selections.
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Magic
--
2
Magic
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Magic
--
2
Magic
--
