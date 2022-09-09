Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Pelicans' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the New Orleans Pelicans' cache of future NBA Draft selections.

With top 2019 selection Zion Williamson making his return this upcoming season, the Pelicans likely has their eyes set on a NBA Playoffs berth.

With several win-now pieces, New Orleans could at some point look to cash in on their Lakers pick stash in order to add even more depth to their core.

To get deals done, the Pelicans will need first round draft picks, the NBA trade market's currency.

Here's where the Pelicans' cache of future NBA draft picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pelicans

--

1

Lakers (Pick Swap)

Anthony Davis

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pelicans

--

1

Lakers*

Anthony Davis

1

Bucks (Pick Swap)

Jrue Holiday

2

Pelicans 

--

2

Bulls

Lonzo Ball

Details:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

* — Pelicans can choose between Lakers 2024 or 2025 selections.

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pelicans

--

1

Bucks

Jrue Holiday

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pelicans

--

1

Bucks (Pick Swap)

Jrue Holiday

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pelicans

--

1

Bucks

Jrue Holiday

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pelicans

--

2

Pelicans

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pelicans

--

2

Pelicans

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pelicans

--

2

Pelicans

--

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (3)

New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson
Brandon Ingram
Brandon Ingram

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Will AJ Griffin's Perimeter Shooting Impact Hawks This Season?

By Morten Stig Jensen
Kel'el Ware, Oregon, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Oregon’s Kel’el Ware

By Draft Digest Staff
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Kings' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
2022 Pangos Festival
Newsfeed

2022 Pangos Festival Takeaways

By Jam Hines
Cam Whitore, 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Villanova's Cam Whitmore

By Draft Digest Staff
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Detroit Pistons' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
G League Ignite
Newsfeed

Underrated Draft Prospects: G League Ignite Guard Sidy Cissoko

By Ignacio Rissotto
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson

By Draft Digest Staff