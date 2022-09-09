A Comprehensive Guide to the Pelicans' Future Draft Picks
With top 2019 selection Zion Williamson making his return this upcoming season, the Pelicans likely has their eyes set on a NBA Playoffs berth.
With several win-now pieces, New Orleans could at some point look to cash in on their Lakers pick stash in order to add even more depth to their core.
To get deals done, the Pelicans will need first round draft picks, the NBA trade market's currency.
Here's where the Pelicans' cache of future NBA draft picks currently stands:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pelicans
--
1
Lakers (Pick Swap)
Anthony Davis
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pelicans
--
1
Lakers*
Anthony Davis
1
Bucks (Pick Swap)
Jrue Holiday
2
Pelicans
--
2
Bulls
Lonzo Ball
Details:
Read More
* — Pelicans can choose between Lakers 2024 or 2025 selections.
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pelicans
--
1
Bucks
Jrue Holiday
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pelicans
--
1
Bucks (Pick Swap)
Jrue Holiday
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pelicans
--
1
Bucks
Jrue Holiday
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pelicans
--
2
Pelicans
--
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pelicans
--
2
Pelicans
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pelicans
--
2
Pelicans
--
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.