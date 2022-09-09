A Comprehensive Guide to the Pelicans' Future Draft Picks

With top 2019 selection Zion Williamson making his return this upcoming season, the Pelicans likely has their eyes set on a NBA Playoffs berth.

With several win-now pieces, New Orleans could at some point look to cash in on their Lakers pick stash in order to add even more depth to their core.

To get deals done, the Pelicans will need first round draft picks, the NBA trade market's currency.

Here's where the Pelicans' cache of future NBA draft picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pelicans -- 1 Lakers (Pick Swap) Anthony Davis

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pelicans -- 1 Lakers* Anthony Davis 1 Bucks (Pick Swap) Jrue Holiday 2 Pelicans -- 2 Bulls Lonzo Ball

Details:

* — Pelicans can choose between Lakers 2024 or 2025 selections.

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pelicans -- 1 Bucks Jrue Holiday

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pelicans -- 1 Bucks (Pick Swap) Jrue Holiday

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pelicans -- 1 Bucks Jrue Holiday

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pelicans -- 2 Pelicans --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pelicans -- 2 Pelicans --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Pelicans -- 2 Pelicans --

